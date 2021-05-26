AUBURN — Cobin Moriarity did a lot of running as Lakewood Park Christian School started cross country and track programs in his four years there.
He did better and better, and attracted the attention of Saint Francis, where he has committed to continue competing in both sports.
“(Running has) definitely become my favorite over the last couple of years,” Moriarity said. “I played basketball and I used to play football. I was getting way better at cross county and track so I stuck with those.
“I was contacted on Instagram (by Saint Francis). I talked with the coaches. It was a pretty easy choice when I found out they wanted me to run there.”
Moriarity said he’ll study business at Saint Francis.
Moriarity holds the Lakewood Park school record for cross country and in the 1,600 in track. He was a versatile performer for the track squad, running everything from the 400 to the 3,200. He said he may get a shot at the 5K steeplechase in college.
Moriarity finished 48th in the Northrop cross country sectional in 18:43 last fall. He was 10th in the 1,600 at last week’s North Side boys track sectional in 4:49.
“He’s one of our seniors that started the program,” Panthers cross country coach Jon Elwood said. “I’m absolutely thrilled that he’s going on to run in college. I can’t wait to see the great things he does in college.”
Moriarity is looking forward to seeing some old friends in college competition.
“Some of my teammates are going to other colleges, so I’ll get to run against them. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.
