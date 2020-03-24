Prep Baseball Parkview Field Series canceled
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced on Friday the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field was canceled.
Area schools including Prairie Heights, Eastside, West Noble, Lakeland and East Noble were all scheduled to play in the series in late April or early May.
Parkview Sports Medicine and the Fort Wayne TinCaps are committed to the series returning to Parkview Field in 2021.
