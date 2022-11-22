WATERLOO — A basket by DeKalb could have changed the course of a tight fourth quarter with Northrop Tuesday night.
But after fighting back to tie the game at the end of the third quarter, the Barons could not connect from the field again, and the Bruins made the big plays with the game on the line for a 45-42 victory in the boys basketball season opener for both schools.
Two steals by senior Jayden Schmenk led to shots forced by the Bruins, but 6-foot-6 senior Dalman Alexander cleaned up the glass for easy putbacks each time. After 4 1/2 minutes, the Bruins had the first points of the fourth quarter and a four-point lead.
Northrop left the door open by making only 2-for-6 at the line in the last 40 seconds, but a hustling offensive rebound of his own missed front end by Kobe Hudson cost the Barons time and points. Alexander made a front end for a 44-42 lead, with 19.1 seconds left, and Ahmad Salam hit the first of two after making a steal with 3.9 seconds to go.
The Barons called timeout and got an open look, but a long three was off the mark as time expired.
Donnie Wiley hit four straight free throws in the fourth quarter to keep DeKalb close, but Northrop kept the lead.
"We got the ball low two or three times but we choose not to go up strong and pass it back outside," Baron coach Marty Beasley said. "That's frustrating."
Wiley and Caden Pettis had 12 points each to lead the Barons. Alex Leslie had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Alexander topped the Bruins with game-highs of 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Dallas Lawrence scored 10.
DeKalb went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter and was up 11-4. The Bruins returned the favor by clicking off nine straight points in the second quarter to go up 26-17. Northrop had 20 points in the second period and led 30-25 at the break.
"The game was lost at the very end of the first quarter and then the second quarter," Beasley said. "Our shot selection was poor and we fired up bad shots. We didn't get back in transition and gave up layup after layup.
"(Junior Braiden) Boyd played his heart out. He played really hard, he was relentless. We've got to get other guys to be relentless with him."
Northrop led for much of the third quarter before Leslie set up Wiley for a basket, then hit free throws to tie it at 37-37 with 1:03 to go in the period. Then came a scoring drought of almost 5 1/2 minutes for both sides.
Beasley expects more from his club going forward.
"We've got some seniors who want to go through the motions a little bit," he said. "They've got to come out of their shell and they've got to lead.
"We've had 12 really good practices, and then the lights come on, and they're different guys. They've got to figure out they've got to compete and do what's got to be done."
Northrop won the junior varsity game 38-28. Bowen Minehart scored 10 points and Brady Culler had nine for DeKalb.
DeKalb romped to a 48-19 win in the freshman game. Caden Rice had 13 points and Zeke Penrod added 10 for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.