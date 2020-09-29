HUNTINGTON — Three East Noble players and one from DeKalb earned first-team honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys tennis team, chosen recently through a vote of conference coaches.
In total, five players from both schools received honors on the team.
Vittorio Bona was a first-team choice in singles for East Noble, and the doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller also made the first team. Bender was a first-team choice for doubles for the second year in a row.
Nolan Ogle was a second-team singles pick for the Knights, and Ryan Gienger received honorable mention for singles.
Landon Holwerda was named to the first team for singles from DeKalb for the second straight year.
Jack McComb was voted to the second team for singles for DeKalb and Owen Holwerda received honorable mention. The Baron doubles team of Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith also was given honorable mention.
All-NE8 Boys Tennis
FIRST TEAM
Singles — Cole Shifferly, Bellmont; Landon Holwerda, DeKalb; Vittorio Bona, East Noble; Carson Kitchen, Huntington North; Garrison Miller, Leo.
Doubles — Max Bender and Carver Miller, East Noble; Noah Zahn and Thomas Schweller, Huntington North.
SECOND TEAM
Singles — Preston Siefring, Bellmont; Jack McComb, DeKalb; Nolan Ogle, East Noble; Aaron Brandenberger, Leo; August DiFederico, New Haven.
Doubles — Will Crawford and Isaac Coohon, Leo; Evan Zimmer and Augie Mann, Norwell.
HONORABLE MENTION
Singles — Charlie Harris, Bellmont; Owen Holwerda, DeKalb; Ryan Gienger, East Noble.
Doubles — Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith, DeKalb; Reid Eckert and Matthew Weill, Huntington North.
