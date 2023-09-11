Prep Girls Volleyball Churubusco wins Bethany Christian Invite
WATERFORD MILLS — Churubusco won the Bethany Christian Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles won all three of their matches on the day, defeating Central Noble 25-16, 25-22; the host Bruins 25-20, 15-19; and Elkhart Christian Academy 25-14, 14-25, 15-11.
Central Noble was 2-1 in that event. The Cougars defeated ECA (25-22, 25-20) and Bethany Christian (25-18, 21-25, 15-12).
Fremont wins home invitational
FREMONT — Fremont won its own invitational for the second straight year on Saturday.
The Eagles did not lose a set on the day, defeating Edon (Ohio) 25-16, 25-12; Canterbury 25-16, 25-7; and Garrett 25-17, 25-17. Fremont avenged a five-set loss to the Railroaders on Aug. 31.
Garrett was 2-1 on the day. It beat Edon 25-2, 25-7, and also swept Canterbury.
Warriors win a match at Concord
DUNLAP — Westview went 1-2 and Lakewood Park went 0-3 in the Concord Invitational Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Fort Wayne South Side 25-10, 25-8, but lost to Culver Academies 25-14, 27-25, and the host Minutemen 25-15, 25-15.
The Panthers lost to Plymouth (25-20, 25-21), New Prairie (25-17, 25-10) and NorthWood (25-13, 25-4).
Prep Boys Tennis Warriors defeat Marian at Concord
DUNLAP — Westview defeated Mishawaka Marian 5-0 in the Concord Invitational Saturday.
The Warriors lost to Valparaiso 3-2 and to Penn 5-0.
No. 1 singles player Mason Clark and the No. 1 doubles team of Gavin Engle and Kaden Grau each won two of three matches for Westview.
Concord Invitational
Westview 5, Mishawaka Marian 0
Singles: 1. Mason Clark (W) def. Joaquin Wilson 6-4, 6-3. 2. Kaden Hostetler (W) def. Nick DeCola 7-6 (9-7), 6-3. 3. Dylan Shrock (W) def. Dylan Weaver 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (W) def. Lance Limbaga-Blake Whitaker 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jace Lang-Luke Stults (W) def. Kyle Kiefer-Charlie Tamashasky 6-3, 6-0.
Valparaiso 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Mason Clark (WV) def. Parker Frailey 6-3, 7-5. 2. Nate Nightingale (V) def. Kaden Hostetler 6-4, 6-4. 3. Nick Lustick (V) def. Dylan Shrock 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Lucas Gary-Finn McCormack 6-2, 6-3. 2. Liam Soleymani-Alex Tagna (V) def. Jace Lang-Luke Stults 6-3, 6-4.
Penn 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Chris Chen (P) def. Mason Clark 6-0, 6-1. 2. Noah Sytsma (P) def. Kaden Hostetler 6-3, 6-1. 3. Ben Stambaugh (P) def. Dylan Shrock 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Evan Knapp-Quinn Lippert (P) def. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau 6-0, 6-2. 2. Caleb Oneese-Jaden Shim (P) def. Jace Lang-Luke Stults 6-2, 6-0.
Bona No. 1 singles runner-up at Warsaw
WARSAW — Ettore Bona was second at No. 1 singles Saturday to lead East Noble’s efforts at the Warsaw Invite.
Bona defeated players from Triton and Warsaw to get to the championship match. Bona lost to Columbia City’s Alexander Rongos 6-2, 6-3 in that championship match.
The Knights won at least one match apiece at every other position with Jackson Strycker at No. 2 singles, Gray Mullins at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Cole Thompson and Ethan Jansen and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Spencer and Mason Monahan.
Barons edge Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb defeated Columbia City 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
Oliver Derrow and Grant Stuckey were singles winners for the Barons, and the doubles team of Wyatt Knepper and Matt Beckmann also won.
DeKalb also won the junior varsity match 5-0.
On Saturday, the Barons beat visiting Bishop Luers 5-0.
DeKalb 3, Columbia City 2
Singles: 1. Alexander Rongos (CC) def. Kiefer Nagel 6-0, 6-3. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. Sam Bechtold 6-2, 6-3. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Lucas Brown 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Sam Eberly-Alex Hall (CC) def. Logan Hartsough-Luke Seiler 6-2, 6-0. 2. Wyatt Knepper-Matt Beckmann (DK) def. Cobe Crawford-Ayden Thompson 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Prep Boys Soccer
Knights, Chargers tie
LIGONIER — East Noble and West Noble played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.
The Chargers scored first in the first half. The Knights scored the tying goal on a penalty kick with around a minute left in regulation time.
East Noble won the junior varsity match 2-0.
Warriors win over LPC
AUBURN — Westview defeated Lakewood Park Christian 10-1 on Saturday.
Hayden Korte scored the lone Panthers’ goal.
Hornets too much for CN
ALBION — Angola beat Central Noble 10-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Saturday.
Cameron Steury had five goals and two assists for the Hornets.
Cameron McGee had three goals and an assist for Angola, and Kai Wagner had three assists. Rocco Bergquist and Ollie Koch each had a goal, and Jordan Taylor had an assist.
Cam Elias scored on a penalty kick for the Cougars.
Lakers defeat Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland defeated Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Saturday.
Sam Zolman made 13 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Prep Girls Soccer
Warriors win 2 at Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview won both of its matches in the Bethany Christian Invitational Saturday, defeating the host Bruins 7-0 and Illiana Christian 4-0.
Against Bethany Christian, Karly Miller had three goals and one assist for the Warriors, and Breann Cory made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Olivia Bontrager had two goals and an assist for Westview, and Kelsie Ward and a goal and two assists. Marilyn Yoder also scored, and Morgan Rich had an assist.
Against Illiana Christian, Miller scored twice and Cory made nine saves in goal for another shutout for the Warriors.
Bontrager and Morgan Riegsecker each had a goal and an assist for Westview. Ward added an assist.
Knights down Cougars
ALBION — East Noble defeated Central Noble 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Bailea Bortner and Olivia Winkle scored for the Knights. Lauren Munson had an assist, and Addy Ritchie made seven saves in goal.
Chargers fall to Squires
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Manchester 3-2 on Saturday.
Silvia Venturi scored a goal for the Chargers.
LPC ties with Woodlan
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park tied with Woodlan 2-2 on Saturday. Ava Staker scored both Panther goals.
