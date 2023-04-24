LAGRANGE – It’s on to the NECC Tournament quarterfinals for both the Lakeland baseball and softball teams.
Monday night at Lakeland, the Lakers swept Churubusco in NECC opening round action. The Lakeland softball team prevailed over the Eagles, 13-7, while the Laker nine topped Churubusco, 14-4 in a game stopped in the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Kenna Kerns led the Lakers, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jayden Moore was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.
Shelby Tigner led Churubusco, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Kaitlyn Keck got the win in relief, striking out one.
Lakeland got out to an early lead 3-0 lead, but Churubusco rallied with six in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.
The Lakers, however, put up seven in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead and control of the contest.
The Laker nine, meanwhile, put together a big second inning, putting 12 runs on the board to set the tone for the night. Garrett Pieri led the Lakers, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
Jayden Marshall got the win with five strong innings, striking out nine.
Lakeland softball hosts Central Noble in its quarterfinal matchup today at 5:30. The Cougars run-ruled West Noble Monday night in their own tournament opener, 12-2.
Lakeland baseball, meanwhile, will host Central Noble, a 6-2 winner over West Noble in another first-round matchup Monday night.
