WATERLOO — It took a while, but DeKalb took care of its scoring before the final fraction of a second this time.
After tying Garrett with less than one second to play last year, the Barons fought through the Railroaders’ gritty defense and put in two late goals for a come-from-behind 3-2 boys soccer victory over their neighboring rivals Thursday night.
Garrett (3-4) had kept the penalty area clogged and protected a 2-1 lead for much of the second half, but the Barons (5-1) were able to break through to tie and then go ahead.
Jace Benson scored his second goal of the night with 16:07 left to tie it 2-2, then Carric Joachim drew a penalty kick when he was taken down in the penalty area with 3:40 to go. Joachim deferred to freshman Imanol Hernandez, who scored the eventual game-winner.
“You can’t ask for a better rivalry,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. “The kids know each other, there are bragging rights on the line. It’s always a hyped-up game. It’s always good.
“From JV guys sitting on the bench screaming their brains out to guys playing their hearts out, I can’t fault that at all, even if we were on the bad side of 3-2.”
Senior Joey Silva had both goals for Garrett, which threatened several times in the first half with long runs to the DeKalb end of the field. The Railroaders took a more defensive posture in the second 40 minutes, and the majority of the play was in their end of the field.
“Credit to DeKalb. They kind of just kept coming at us,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “We abandoned what we did in the first half, stringing together eight, nine passes and we had a couple of real good opportunities.
“The second half it was one or two passes and DeKalb was coming right back. They kept putting the pressure on us and we kind of fell apart the last two or three minutes, but that’s my fault. I’ve got to be able to coach them better so that stuff doesn’t happen.”
Bennett was impressed with Joachim giving a teammate a chance to take the penalty.
“It just shows the heart. This team is all about team,” Bennett said. “A kid drawing a penalty, and sitting back and saying ‘You take it.’ That’s not a me call, that’s a them call. They’re just rallying around themselves. It’s exciting and cool to see as a coach.”
Moving the ball quicker was necessary for the Barons to find what little room there was in Garrett’s defense.
“They started sitting back a little,” Bennett said. “When a team sits back, it’s hard for an offensive team to fight through that. For us it was a focus on a fast attack. As soon as the ball stops and people settle into their spots, it clogs things up. It makes it hard to play our game.
“That was our second goal. We step hard in our defensive third, it takes three touches, and it’s already on its way to a gap to a forward’s foot.”
DeKalb sprung Benson toward the goal, and Garrett keeper Nick Barden got caught in between leaving the line and staying back as Benson hit the back of the net.
Klopfenstein wants to see more counter action from his squad.
“We seem to be satisfied with stopping people, but then we never make a transition back into offense,” he said. “We stop them, then we give it back to them, then we’ve got to stop them again. We’ve got to find a way to stop people and then build something the other way.”
The Barons scored first when Nate Fillenwarth’s shot hit the crossbar, but Benson tapped in the rebound with 22:45 left in the half.
Garrett had the better opportunities after that. They tied on the game on a restart, with Elijah Chapman hustling to head the free kick back into the box from the side of the DeKalb net, and Silva put it home for a 1-1 tie at the 11:17 mark.
The Big Train cashed in again when Chase Leech beat a defender to the right of the box, and found Silva open just inside the 18 for a shot that put the guests up 2-1 with 3:47 left in the first half.
The junior varsity teams played one half, with DeKalb winning 1-0 on a goal by Adrian Hernandez.
