Prep Softball Blazers defeat Falcons
BUTLER — Eastside defeated Fairfield 5-1 on Wednesday in a rematch of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament final from last Friday.
The Blazers (17-0 before Thursday) answered the Falcon run in the top of the first inning with two in the bottom of the first. Eastside added three insurance runs in the fifth.
Moyra McAtee (9-0) earned the complete game win for the Blazers. She allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked nobody.
Fremont holds off Saints
FORT WAYNE — Fremont hung on to beat Bishop Dwenger 10-9 Wednesday at the World Baseball Academy.
The Eagles led 10-3 after five and a half innings, then survived a Saint comeback to win. Dwenger scored a run in the sixth inning and five runs in the seventh, but fell a run short. All those runs were unearned against Fremont reliever Sammy Meyers, who pitched four innings to get the win.
Addy Parr and Kate Gannon homered for Fremont. Parr was 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and a run batted in. Gannon also had two sacrifices, reached on an error, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Lexi Stevens was 3-for-4 for the Eagles with a run and an RBI. Khloe Glendening and Myleigh Carper each had two RBIs.
Lakers best West Noble
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated West Noble 9-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Wednesday.
Jaden Moore doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Lakers. Kaitlyn Keck also homered, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Kennadee Kerns and Abbey Priestley each had three hits and two runs scored.
Cassidi Parham pitched a complete game win for Lakeland. She allowed three earned runs, struck out eight and scattered five hits and five walks.
Jacelynn McDonald and Alayna DeLong each had two hits for West Noble. McDonald also drove in three runs.
Hornets rule Panthers
ANGOLA — Angola beat Prairie Heights 12-0 in six innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Wednesday.
The Hornets took advantage of six walks and six Panther errors. They also shut out Heights on three hits.
Brooklyn Sicard ended the game for Angola in the bottom of the sixth inning with a three-run home run.
Norwell downs East Noble
OSSIAN — East Noble lost to Norwell 5-3 in a Northeast 8 Conference contest Wednesday.
Elliot Rouch and Bailea Bortner each had two hits and a run scored for EN. Rouch also drove in a run.
Norwell outhit East Noble 7-5. Elle Misch doubled and drove in two runs for Norwell.
In other area action, Churubusco lost at home to Adams Central 13-4 on Wednesday and won at Hamilton 21-2 in five innings.
Barons lose to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb lost to Huntington North 12-2 in six innings in a Northeast 8 Conference game Wednesday.
Katie Waters and Rylee Moore each had a hit and a run batted in for the Barons. Waters’ hit was a triple.
Reece Douglas had four hits and Madison Ptak drove in four runs for the Vikings.
Prep Baseball Blazers fall to Falcons
BUTLER — Fairfield avenged Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game loss to Eastside with a late-inning flurry of its own to beat the Blazers 8-4.
The Falcons scored a run in the sixth inning to get within a run at 4-3, then erupted for five runs in the seventh.
Eli Miller had three hits and drove in three runs for Fairfield. Owen Garrison had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs.
Hornets best Heights
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 8-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Wednesday.
The Hornets drew nine walks and also took advantage of three Panther errors.
Alec Bixler was the starting and winning pitcher for AHS, allowing an earned run on three hits over the first five innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. Eli Hendrickson finished by throwing two scoreless innings of relief.
Kenton Konrad was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs batted in, two stolen bases and a run scored. Payton Fulton and Blake Miller each scored two runs and had a hit. Fulton’s hit was a triple. Micah Steury walked three times, stole two bases and scored a run.
Matt Roberts singled, walked, scored a run and stole two bases for PH.
Fremont triumphs at Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont won 7-2 over Churubusco in Northeast Corner Conference action Wednesday.
Wyatt Marks hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Churubusco. But Fremont starter Corbin Beeman did not allow much for the rest of his five innings on the mound as the visitors turned the tide. He struck out three in getting the win.
Jackson Foster drove in two runs and pitched two scoreless innings to get the save for Fremont. Cayden Hufnagle added two hits.
Brennan Gaff had two hits and scored a run for Churubusco.
On Thursday at Fairfield, Fremont lost to the Falcons 6-1. Fairfield ace Alec Hershberger got the pitching win, striking out 12 in six innings.
Freshman Tyler Miller had a hit, a walk and drove in the Eagles’ lone run in the third inning.
The Falcons are 13-5, 7-0 NECC. Fremont is 5-8, 2-3.
Knights lose at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo 9-5 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Wednesday.
The Knights faced an uphill climb, trailing 5-0 after two innings.
Jevon Walker homered for the Lions. Starting and winning pitcher Kylar Decker struck out 14 over six and one-third innings.
Garrett beat by Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City scored in its final three innings to beat Garrett 6-1 on Wednesday.
Aiden Orth drove in Peyton Simmons in the opening inning for the Railroaders. James Kimmel had two hits and a sacrifice bunt.
Only one of Eagles’ runs was earned. Grant Byers took the pitching loss for Garrett. Luke Holcomb started and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and issuing no walks.
In other area action Wednesday, Hamilton lost to visiting Blackhawk Christian 11-1 in six innings.
Chargers win junior varsity slugfest over Lakeland
LIGONIER — West Noble walked off to defeat Lakeland 16-15 in a junior varsity game on Wednesday on Samuel Bradley’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lakers scored five runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 15. The Chargers scored in every inning and outhit Lakeland 14-12.
Matthew Trinklein was 4-for-4 with a walk, four runs batted in, three stolen bases and two runs scored for West Noble. Bradley had three hits, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Brayden Holbrook had three singles, three runs, two walks and eight stolen bases for the Lakers.
Girls Prep Tennis Hornets defeat Heights, ‘Busco
ANGOLA — Angola won 5-0 over both Prairie Heights and Churubusco in Northeast Corner Conference duals on Wednesday.
Angola won all the matches in straight sets. However, the Panthers played the Hornets to a tiebreaker in two opening sets, one by Kylee Leland at No. 1 singles and the other by the No. 1 doubles team of Katie Rheinheimer and Bailey DeLancey.
Angola’s Anya Shannon and Makayla Zeeb won a doubles junior varsity match over PH 6-0.
Angola 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) won 6-0, 6-1. 2. Maya Harris (A) won 6-1, 6-1. 3. McKenna Powers (A) won 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs (A) won 6-0, 6-2. 2. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Angola 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. A. Harris (A) def. Kylee Leland 7-6 (7-4), 6-0. 2. M. Harris (A) def. Sophia Adamski 6-0, 6-0. 3. Powers (A) def. Ashley Emerlander 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Christman-Krebs (A) def. Katie Rheinheimer-Bailey DeLancey 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. 2. E. Stoy-R. Weber (A) def. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle 6-1, 6-1.
Fremont wins at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Fremont defeated Lakeland 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Wednesday. The Eagles won all the matches in straight sets.
The Lakers won the junior varsity dual 3-2.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Chloe Hilvers (F) def. Karis Romer 6-0, 6-0. 2. Delaney Bock (F) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Gracelyn Weimer 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (F) def. Carly Rasbaugh-Amelia Trump 6-3, 6-2. 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. Izzy Hunter-Raeghan Johnson 6-1, 6-0.
Chargers prevail at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble defeated Wawasee 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Chargers took the singles matches. Kora Hilbish won in three sets at No. 1. Isabella Bartlett at No. 2 and Jaki Macias at No. 3 both won in straight sets.
West Noble 4, Wawasee 1
Singles: 1. Kora Hilbish (WN) def. Mackenzie Hackleman 6-3, 0-6, 7-5. 2. Isabella Bartlett (WN) def. Mya Taylor 6-0, 6-0. Jaki Macias (WN) def. Makaelynn Toumey 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Allison Clark-Kenley Stewart (Waw) def. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle 6-1, 6-2. 2. Payton Eash-Lillian Macias (WN) def. Aubrey Gerber-Cyiama Leon 6-4, 6-1.
Knights fall, Barons win
LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual on Wednesday. Sadie Potts won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for the Knights’ lone point.
Leo won the junior varsity dual 3-2.
In other NE8 action Wednesday, DeKalb won at home over New Haven 5-0.
Leo 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Faith Brandenberger (L) def. Bree Walmsley 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Bella Bonecutter 6-1, 6-1. 3. Grace Keener (L) def. Ella Edwards 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Carys Merkler-Leah Marquardt (L) def. Maria Bona-Brooke Lindsey 6-0, 6-4. 2. Molli Runestad-Sally Kissner (L) def. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake 6-0, 6-2.
Boys Prep Golf EN beat by strong Leo squad
AUBURN — East Noble lost to Northeast 8 Conference rival Leo 149-170 on the front nine at Bridgewater Wednesday.
Lion Justin Hicks fired a 33 and was one shot off a school record for nine holes. Leo is 6-1, 5-0 in the NE8, before Thursday. Caden Anderson led the Knights with 38.
Leo won the JV match 169-215. Lion Henry Nussbaum was medalist with a 41. Owen Longworth shot 49 and Caden Treesh had 51 for East Noble.
Leo 149, East Noble 170
Leo: Justin Hicks 33, Wes Opliger 37, Caden Matthias 37, Patrick Judd 42, Brooks Opliger 43.
EN: Caden Anderson 38, Ryan Norden 44, Ronan Fisher 44, Nathan Bowker 44, Joey Sorrell 45.
Levitz medals at Brookwood
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Bishop Luers 170-181 on Wednesday at Brookwood. But Brayden Levitz shot 40 for the Panthers to earn medalist honors.
Braeden Morr fired a 42 for Heights, and Leyton Byler shot 45. Noah Butler had 50 and Jay Abbott had 53.
For the Panther junior varsity team, Austin Milliman had 58, Elijah Seevers had 60 and Keegan German had 67.
Hornets win over Eagles
ANGOLA — Angola beat Churubusco 180-259 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Glendarin Hills on Wednesday.
Mason Gruner was medalist with a 41 to lead the Hornets. Johnny Hersel and Austin Kuster shot 46s.
Mason Jacks led the Eagles with 57.
The leading junior varsity scores from Angola were 45 from Trey Hinman, 50 from Brayden Hardley and 51 from Carter Shull.
Angola 180, Churubusco 259
Angola: Mason Gruner 41, Johnny Hensel 46, Austin Kuster 46, Gage Hankey 47, Ethan Plush 49.
Churubusco: Mason Jacks 57, Caden Ummel 64, Carter VanHouten 68, Luke Price 70, Jace Snyder 72
Angola junior varsity: T. Hinman 45, Hardley 50, C. Shull 51, Ai. Barry 53, Godbey 55, J. Wise 56, Witherspoon 56, G. Trine 57, G. Kuhn 57, E. Sanders 61, Lentz 64, Frederick 66.
Fremont tested on Wednesday
MIDDLEBURY — Fremont shot 196 in a three-team match at Meadow Valley Wednesday. Northridge won with 151, and Concord was second with 188.
Luke Campbell and Ashland Benner led the Eagles with 45s. Raider Brock Reschly was medalist with 34.
Fremont was also third in the junior varsity match with 227. Northridge was first with 171, and Concord was second with 212.
Jake Hilvers, Branden Kirtlan and Jake Chilenski had 55s for the Eagles. Kaden Miller was the JV medalist with 41.
Northridge 151, Concord 188, Fremont 196
Northridge: Brock Reschly 34, Coby Hochstetler 36, Conner Hochstetler 37, Vadim Kidun 44, Isaiah Lehman 45.
Concord: Lucas Prough 43, Charlie Deuel 46, Nate Schraw 49, Ben Harris 50, Mason Oier 54.
Fremont: Luke Campbell 45, Ashland Benner 45, Trevor Reetz 53, Austin Caskey 53, Zander Reetz 54.
Fremont JV 227 — J. Hilvers 55, Kirtlan 55, J. Chilenski 55, Ch. Senecal 62, A. Fugate 68.
College Lacrosse Trine sophomores Richmond, Kasten earn All-MIAA honors
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Calista Richmond was selected as an All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team attacker for her second straight season.
Thunder sophomore Maddy Kasten was one of two conference goalkeepers to make the All-MIAA Second Team. The All-MIAA women’s lacrosse teams were announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Richmond had 24 goals and 26 assists this seasons for 50 points. She was one of the top players in the MIAA in assists.
Forty of Richmond’s 45 shots were on goal. The Portage, Michigan, resident made 53% of the shots she took (24-45). She also fielded 13 ground balls and forced eight turnovers.
Kasten played in goal in all but 48 seconds of Trine’s season. The Battle Creek, Michigan, resident had a 12.18 goals against average, made 127 saves and had a 46.5 save percentage.
College Baseball
Thunder beat by Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine lost to Hope 11-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Thursday afternoon.
The Thunder (14-23, 5-14 MIAA) scored first in the top of the second inning. Daniel Rumberger had a two-out, two-run single.
Then it was all Flying Dutchmen, who ended up with 18 hits. Robbie Stuursma and Spencer Cable homered for Hope (19-17, 11-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.