Westview had the top girls tennis team in the area this spring, going 12-2 in overall in duals and winning its fourth straight sectional championship.
The Warriors were second in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and regular season in both instances to Fairfield. Westview’s dual losses came 3-2 to the Falcons and 4-1 to NorthWood in a semifinal dual of the Northridge Regional. The Panthers went on to win a regional title.
Carrie Clark has kept the Warriors rolling in three seasons as coach, and Paige Riegsecker has been at the top of her lineup for much of it. Clark repeats as the KPC Media Group Girls Tennis Coach of the Year, and Riegsecker is the Prep of the Year.
Riegsecker went 16-4 this spring. She was second in the NECC Tournament at No. 1 singles to one of the top singles players in northern Indiana in Fairfield’s Addison Mast.
Riegsecker also earned Academic All-State honors. She will continue her tennis career in college at NAIA’s Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion in a couple of months.
“She played smart, aggressive tennis,” Clark said of Riegsecker.
Here is the rest of the 21st annual KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Tennis Team.
Westview
Maddie Stults, Jr., No. 2 Singles
Stults won all 20 of her matches this past season, and she did that without losing a set. She won the No. 2 singles title in the NECC Tournament.
What made amazing even more amazing was that Stults came into the season with a wrist injury and aggravated it early on. An MRI over spring break showed she could play and try to manage the pain.
Bailey Kenner, Sr., No. 3 Singles
Kenner finished her prep tennis career with a solid senior campaign. She was second in the NECC Tournament at No. 3 singles.
Ella Clark, Sr., and Ava Brown, Sr., No. 1 Doubles
Clark and Brown were 17-3 together and were second in the NECC Tournament. They were 8-0 in league regular season matches.
Angola
Ava Harris, So., No. 1 Singles
Harris adapted well from doubles play to singles. She went 12-5 at No. 1 singles and placed third in the NECC Tournament, which was good enough to earn all-conference honors.
Maya Harris, Fr., No. 2 Singles
Harris was really strong as a ninth grader on the varsity for the Hornets. She was 15-3 at No. 2 singles and was second in the NECC Tournament. She had big wins over Fairfield, Concord and Elkhart.
McKenna Powers, Sr., No. 3 Singles
Powers went 18-7 overall. She was third in the NECC Tournament at No. 3 singles. She also finished fourth in the Hornets’ Tony Wright Memorial Invitational at No. 1 singles.
“McKenna had a great senior year,” Angola coach Amy Buchs said. “She led our team on and off the court. She is a team-centered individual who was invaluable to our success this year.”
DeKalb Sophie Pfister, So., No. 1 Singles
Pfister more than held her own, especially in the Northeast 8 Conference, to have some success in a competitive season.
Maddie Hickman, Sr., and Kennlee Dick, Jr., No. 1 Doubles
Hickman and Dick were the LaPorte Doubles Regional runners-up and finished 14-4 as a team. They were the Northridge Doubles Sectional champions without playing a match in that sectional. Their two postseason matches came a little over two weeks apart.
Lakewood Park Christian Lauren Korte, Sr., No. 1 Singles
Korte set the standard for a young Panther program. She went 16-2 this spring and was the Northridge Singles Sectional runner-up, falling to Fairfield’s Mast in the sectional final.
Korte had 37 victories in her high school career and will continue playing competitive tennis for the University of Saint Francis in a couple of months.
East Noble Bree Walmsley, Sr., No. 1 Singles
Walmsley was picked to the All-NE8 First Team after fighting through a rugged final season of high school tennis. She finished with a 9-13 record this past spring.
Prairie Heights Kylee Leland, Sr., No. 1 Singles
Leland saved her best season of high school tennis in her final season.
She was 12-7 overall, including 5-3 in NECC regular season matches. She finished fourth in the NECC Tournament at No. 1 singles, which was good enough to earn all-conference honors, and won her only Angola Team Sectional match to earn a spot in the Northridge Singles Sectional.
The All-Area honorable mentions for girls tennis are Westview’s No. 2 doubles team of Jen Osorio-Luna and Ella Yoder, East Noble’s doubles teams of Ella Edwards and Maria Bona at No. 1 and Rylie Pasztor and Payton Quake at No. 2, Knight No. 2 singles player Sadie Potts, Fremont’s singles players Chloe Hilvers, Delaney Bock and Ayrianne Gaskill, and Central Noble’s No. 1 singles player Naomi Leffers.
