WATERLOO — The DeKalb Barons got a glimpse of what they’d like to be in the future.
The school honored the 1987 sectional champions and the 1997 regional champions at halftime Saturday night. Players from both teams were introduced and also got the chance to catch up with old friends.
The Barons also saw what they’d like to be in the near future. The vision was provided by a big, strong, talented Huntington North club that had DeKalb fighting an uphill battle most of the night in a 44-30 Northeast 8 Conference win.
“They are what we want to get to in terms of the weightlifting, the bodies, their toughness,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “They execute, they knock down open shots. They are what we want to become.
“They were 5-of-7 from three. Those are daggers. They just move it, move it, move it, they just kill you with it.”
The Vikings (11-5 overall, 3-2 NE8) spread the wealth with Austin Oswalt and Zach Hubartt both scoring 10, Cam McCarver putting in eight and Will Hotchkiss scoring seven.
DeKalb (5-8, 0-4) was led by 13 points from Caden Pettis, all of them coming in the last quarter-and-a-half.
Huntington was also hard to keep off the glass. Offensive rebounds hurt the Barons at the end of each of the first two quarters. In the first, Hubartt made a wild, one-handed scoop of a rebound that went in, putting the Vikings up 13-5 at the first stop.
“We had a missed block out at the end of the first quarter, and let Hubartt get a tip-in,” Beasley said. “They shot it quicker than I thought they were going to at the end of the second quarter, we don’t block out the shooter, and they get the ball back.
“My thinking is we block out in the first quarter, that’s two points we save. In the second quarter, we block out the shooter and get the ball with a chance to make it a four-point or three-point game and have momentum going to the half. Those were the two huge plays of the first half we didn’t capitalize on just by boxing out.”
The Vikings led 19-13 at the break, the began the second half with back-to-back threes from Hubartt and Oswalt to double the lead to 12. The Barons were no closer than within 10 after that.
“We did some really good things,” Beasley said. “Bottom line, we have to continue to get tougher.
“We’ll continue to work on it. We’ve got to get there before sectional. It’s a struggle to get there.”
DeKalb ran into problems on offense against the physical man-to-man defense of the Vikings.
“Our high post movement, we wanted to get Connor (Penrod) a look on the lob, our high post guys froze. He was open a couple times, we didn’t throw it to him.
“We did not read the skip pass automatically. We went high-low, skip, skip guy is open, we still went back to the same side, which ruined all the movement we had.”
The Barons often resorted to threes, but hit just 4-of-17 from behind the line.
Huntington North also won the junior varsity game 44-32. Caiden Hinkle led the Barons with 13 points and Parker Smith had nine.
