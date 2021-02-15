There are only two weeks left in the regular season for boys basketball, which makes this bovine a bit sad. This means you only get to hear from me a few more times before I take break and turn my attention to football.
But let’s return the focus to the court and take a look at this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 16-1, 6-1 NECC
The Cougars return to action Tuesday night after being in quarantine for the last two weeks. However, what they are going to attempt this week — to make-up their lost games — is something only high school baseball or softball teams do during the spring season. The Cougars will play five games in five days.
Central Noble caps off its week with two games on Saturday, playing Lakeland in the morning then at Prairie Heights Saturday night. Good luck, Cougars.
No. 2 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 13-3, 5-2 NECC
The Eagles picked up three wins last week, but only one of them was close, and it shouldn’t have been. They beat Lakewood Park and Hamilton by 39 and 70 points, respectively, and sandwiched in between was a three-point win over a five-win Wayne team. Churubusco trailed the Generals for the first 16 minutes before it scored 29 points in the third quarter to propel it to a victory.
No. 3 Westview
Last week: 2
Record: 14-4, 10-0 NECC
The Warriors clinched a share of the Northeast Corner Conference and they move down in the power rankings? Yes.
Close win after close win caught up with them, and they lost to a very good Mishawaka squad. The rest of the season isn’t a cake walk for Westview. Its last four games of the regular season are against three teams from the Northern Lakes Conference and a home date against Fremont next Tuesday to win the NECC outright.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 13-4, 6-2 NECC
The Blazers were productive last week with three wins, including a low-scoring win over Tinora (Ohio). In the victory over Adams Central, Eastside controlled the game from the jump.
With the sectional a couple of weeks away, the Blazers can still make a case to be considered as a contender to win it. But they’ll have to win some crucial games down the stretch, including the season finale against Churubusco.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: 5
Record: 10-9, 5-3 NECC
Congratulations, Hornets! You’ve managed to hold on to the elusive No. 5 spot for a second straight week. Angola defeated Concordia before a loss to Northeast 8 Conference champion Leo.
The Hornets will have to earn some tough wins over the last two weeks to stay in the power rankings, including a couple of games against teams looking to get back into the power rankings, Lakeland and West Noble.
Others considered: Lakeland, West Noble, Fremont.
