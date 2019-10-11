DECATUR — Everybody outside was miserable, but DeKalb had a great time.
The Barons dominated from the opening whistle and handed Bellmont a 56-0 Northeast 8 Conference defeat.
The game was played in a steady light rain blown sideways by a strong breeze, and steadily dropping temperatures. Both clubs had trouble handling the ball.
The second half was played with a running clock in accordance with the IHSAA mercy rule, which takes effect when one team leads by 35 points or more at halftime. DeKalb was up 42-0 at intermission.
Tanner Jack and Landon Miller each scored on a short run and a long run as the Barons (7-1 overall, 5-1 NE8) stormed to a 28-0 lead.
Ethan Brown scored for the Baron defense, recovering a Bellmont fumble in the end zone.
The score punctuated a dominating effort from the Baron defense, which completely smothered Bellmont’s option attack. The Braves (0-8, 0-6) didn’t get a first down until a 40-yard pass from Jonathan Wilder to Chase Lenegar took Bellmont inside DeKalb’s 20 with eight minutes left in the third.
DeKalb held on downs, however, breaking up a fourth-down pass into the end zone to preserve the shutout.
Curtis Martin scored DeKalb’s last touchdown of the first half on a 3-yard run.
The quarterbacks finished the Barons’ scoring in the second half. Evan Eshbach nearly lost the snap from center at the Bellmont 1, but regained control of the ball and bulled his way in for the score.
Corey Price scored the last touchdown, going 81 yards around right end outrunning the Braves’ defense.
Kai Zacharias, whose 40-yard reception set up a touchdown in the first half. kicked extra points on DeKalb’s final four scores. Three were into the howling wind, and seemed to take everything the junior kicker had to barely reach the cross bar. He drilled the last one with the wind at his back.
