Girls Basketball Baron seventh-graders defeat East Noble
EAST NOBLE — DeKalb defeated East Noble 36-19 in a seventh-grade game Thursday.
Ashley Cox led the Barons with 19 points and Lauren Kirkpatrick scored six. Sophia Jackson and Breann Fordyce each added four and Sophie Pfister and Lily Bailey had two each.
Gymnastics Local gymnasts compete in Judges Cup
ANGOLA — Several local gymnasts took part for Tri-State Gymnastics in the Judges Cup recently.
Hannah Sweitzer of Auburn won the all-around in XCEL P at 36.625 and the vault at 9.225. She was also second in the beam (9.075) and floor (9.45), and fourth in the bars (8.875).
Also in XCEL P, Paige Fillenwarth of Waterloo took fourth in the all-around (35.5), floor (9.125), and vault (8.9), and tied for third in the bars (9.05).
In Level 2, Ella Mog of Hamilton placed third in the vault (9.15), tie for second in the beam (9.025), was fourth in the floor exercise (8.9) and fifth in the all-around (34.825). Adalynn LaRowe of Auburn scored 32.5 in the all-around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.