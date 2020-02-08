FORT WAYNE — All it took was a little belief for a young team to win a sectional title.
Garrett withstood a flurry of shots from Concordia in the final seconds to defeat the Cadets 32-31 and win the Class 3A sectional championship on Saturday night.
“It’s pretty great to have four sophomores and a freshman to start and win a sectional championship. It’s something that nobody’s ever done,” Morgan Ostrowski said.
Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said, “It’s stressful, but we have to learn, man. If they would have scored at the end, we would have had to learn from it too. This is exactly what I told them in the locker room, ‘It’s a lot more fun to learn with a trophy in your hands.’”
Freshman Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders (16-8) with 18 points, and Ostrowski finished with seven while battling foul trouble and Concordia’s Chanteese Craig all night long.
“It was tough. She’s big and she can make some good moves. But I knew I could do it with the help of my teammates,” Ostrowski said.
Garrett’s Faith Owen was fouled with 1:01 left and went to the free-throw line with two shots. She sank both of them to give her team the 32-31 lead.
As the clock wound down, Owen came up with a steal and was fouled again. However, she missed both free throws, giving Concordia a shot to win the game with any made field goal.
Everyone in the gym knew the ball was going to Craig. She put up a shot in the paint. but missed. A mad scramble for the rebound ensued and by the time Craig corralled the ball again, the clock struck zero.
Every time Craig touched the ball in the paint on Saturday, Garrett threw a double team at her. The Railroaders didn’t back down or get pushed around and held Craig to 10 points.
Craig also had to sit almost the whole second quarter with foul trouble of her own. Grace Hedtke scored eight for the Cadets and CC Calloway dropped in five.
When Ostrowski picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter, Craig did a lot of her damage, scoring a pair of baskets and going to the free-throw line twice.
“I saw a lot of growth. I saw growth this whole tournament,” Lapadot said. “You see Morgan gets four fouls, and you can’t say enough about Abby Weaver and Sydney West to save us in that third quarter.”
Even after the scoring from Craig with Weaver and West on her, Garrett led 27-23 heading into the final period. The Railroaders had a lead in large part to Kelham finding her shot. She scored the first four points of the third and the last five of that quarter for the Railroaders. That included a three-pointer to take back the lead with a minute left in the quarter.
Kelham opened the fourth with another three after a skip-pass from Nataley Armstrong. But then, Garrett went cold and Concordia slowly crept back in the game.
Peyton Gulley drilled a three and Craig scored twice in a minute span to tie the game at 30-30.
A free throw from Chastity Craig gave Concordia the lead with 1:36 left.
Two years ago during the 2017-18 season, Garrett went 8-15. Lapadot knew he would have his work cut out for him to turn the program back around. He also knew he had a talented freshman class coming in for the 2018-19 season and another young player in Kelham coming in the following season. A few players from that 2017-18 season were there on Saturday night to celebrate with this year’s young squad.
“It’s been a process from two years ago, and I see some of those kids came down and are so happy that we struggled and had a losing season, but they’re still with us. That means that was worth it, and this process is worth it,” Lapadot said. “It just means a ton that these kids have believed. People can talk about game plans and that stuff, but anybody can watch film. You have to believe and have the ability to do it.”
The road only gets tougher with a matchup against Class 3A No. 2 Benton Central (24-3) in the second regional semifinal at Bellmont next Saturday. In Lapadot’s mind, it’s just another learning step for his young Railroaders.
“If we’re going to move on next week, we have to learn fast,” Lapadot said.
