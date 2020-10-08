GARRETT — Garrett’s volleyball team closed out a busy last week of the regular-season with a three-set sweep over Central Noble Thursday.
The Railroaders, who improved to 26-2 in all matches and closed out Northeast Corner Conference play at 10-1, defeated the Cougars 25-19, 25-7, 25-16.
Junior Morgan Ostrowski led a balanced Big Train attack with 10 kills. Senior teammates Emma Hirchak and Logan Smith had nine kills each.
Smith led the Railroaders in digs (24), assists (18) and added two aces. Hirchak also had two aces to go with 15 digs.
Taylor Gerke contributed 14 assists, 12 digs and tied with Ostrowski with three blocks each.
“I think the girls do a really nice job of making unexpected plays. We’re making some great defensive plays and we are doing a good job of being available at the net to attack, and I’m really happy about that,” said Garrett coach Lydia Gard.
The Railroaders get to host the NECC tournament Saturday.
“The main thing is if we play our game consistently, we should have a really good day,” Gard said. “That’s really what I’m hoping from my team is that we play to our potential and allow the chips to fall where they may.”
The third set was tied four times before two Cougar spiking errors enabled Garrett to grab a 16-13 lead. Two more Central Noble errors helped the Railroaders stretch it to a four-point margin.
That’s when Garrett’s offensive took over.
Ostrowski and Kinleigh Smith had kills in succession for a 20-15 lead. Logan Smith served an ace before kills by Ostrowski, Hirchak and Gerke ended the night.
Earlier this week, Logan Smith rewrote the Garrett record book, breaking two of her sister’s records.
Logan Smith became Garrett’s all-time leader in kills and digs. Taylor Smith held the former records at 1,258 kills and 1,180 digs. In Wednesday’s win over DeKalb, Hirchak surpassed the 1,000-kill plateau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.