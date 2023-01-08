NEW HAVEN — DeKalb was slow to get in the groove of the game at New Haven Saturday night.
The Bulldogs didn't wait around.
They hit three threes and built an 10-point lead in the first five minutes and feasted on Baron turnovers to boost the lead to nearly 20 points at the half.
DeKalb came to life and made a strong run in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs took a 54-40 Northeast 8 Conference win.
The Barons (0-9 overall, 0-2 NE8) trailed 38-13 midway through the third quarter. They couldn't find the range from three, making just one three-point attempt through almost three quarters.
DeKalb hit five threes from the last minute of the third quarter on and twice fought back to within 11, then briefly trimmed the lead to single digits on a steal and basket by Caden Pettis that made it 49-40 with 1:48 left, but that was all the points the Barons would get.
"We settled down and boxed out and took care of the basketball," DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. "We made a run and got back in the game which I'm very proud of. We've got to build on that and keep going.
"The guys did some good things. We had some timeouts and called some stuff, and they executed and had some good looks. We just have to be strong with the ball early, be mentally tough early and be tough early."
Nine different players scored for the Bulldogs (6-6, 2-0), led by 6-foot-4 senior Darrion Brooks who had 14. Korbyn Hammel had nine and Jeremiah Cottrell scored eight.
Alex Leslie had 12 points for DeKalb and shared team scoring honors with Parker Smith, who hit four threes. Leslie also had nine rebounds and Pettis had seven.
The Barons made several key defensive stops during their comeback, and were aided by New Haven's struggles at the foul line. The Bulldogs made just 2-of-13 free throws.
"The kids competed to the end," Beasley said. "Our start wasn't good. We came out scared and had some terrible turnovers. We weren't strong with the basketball and gave them some leak-out layups."
In the junior varsity game, Will Weber hit two free throws with 19.1 seconds left in overtime to lift the Barons to a 42-40 win. Bowen Minehart's three-point play had tied it 36-36 with 34.8 seconds to play in regulation.
Minehart led the Barons with 13 points, Caden Hinkle had nine and Myles Dobson added six.
DeKalb's freshmen defeated New Haven 49-35 behind 22 points from Caden Rice. Zeke Penrod added eight and Nolan Sonnenberg scored seven.
