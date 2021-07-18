COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-1 Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.
The Whitecaps got the jump on Fort Wayne early and limited the TinCaps to four hits.
Keider Montero (4-6) had a quality start to get the win, then two West Michigan relievers did not allow a hit the rest of the way.
Montero pitched six innings and allowed an earned run, four hits, and two walks while striking out two. Jared Tobey pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save of the season.
Gage Workman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in for the Whitecaps. Rey Rivera doubled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI.
The TinCaps scored their lone run in the fourth inning to cut their deficit in half to 2-1. Agustin Ruiz led off the inning with a single and scored on a single with two outs by Ethan Skender.
Chris Givin walked twice and singled for Fort Wayne. Danny Denz (0-1) started and took the loss, allowing two earned runs and four hits in two and two-thirds innings in his second start after coming off the Injured List.
Fort Wayne and West Michigan will complete their series outside of Grand Rapids today at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.