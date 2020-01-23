ANGOLA — Albion College’s men’s basketball team was considered the best team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association before the season started. Led by two returning all-conference First Team players in Jamezell Davis Jr. and Caden Ebeling and playing with a deeper purpose after the death of teammate Zachary Winston shortly after the season started, the Britons are certainly taking on that role of top dog.
Trine has taken a different route on its way to having a share of the MIAA lead with Albion and will see where it stands with the Britons on its home floor Saturday afternoon.
Thunder coach Brooks Miller said after his team’s 73-71 home win over Olivet Wednesday night that Albion is the elite team in the conference while “we’re working toward that right now.”
“(Quinton) Armstrong not only scares you to death, you got to keep him from getting a rebound,” Miller said. “They have other guys who can play, too.”
The Britons (14-2, 5-0 MIAA) have won eight straight games and defeated their first five conference opponents by an average margin of 20.6 points per game.
The interior duo of juniors Ebeling and Armstrong will be a handful for Trine to deal with. The 6-7 Ebeling is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and is shooting just under 66% from the field (101-154). The 6-5, 223-pound Armstrong has 13.9 points and 7.6 boards per contest and is shooting 61 percent from the floor (94-154).
The post play for Trine (11-5, 5-0) has been solidified by senior Maurice Hunter, but Miller has also had to search for other options in that area. Hunter spent a lot of the offseason recovering from an injury, then suffered an arm injury while diving for a loose ball a little over two minutes into the season opener at Illinois Tech on Nov. 9. Hunter missed the next five games.
Hunter had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots against Olivet. Trine worked through him out of the post, and had some success backing in against Comet post defenders. Miller thought it was one of Hunter’s better games this season in terms of being an interior presence.
East Noble graduate Brent Cox has become the Trine’s best option in the frontcourt. The 6-6 freshman is averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting 48% from the floor (51-107).
“Brent has given us a great boost,” Miller said.
Trine’s most seasoned players have stepped up in guiding an inexperienced team around them in Hunter and senior guards Langston Johnson and Marcus Winters.
Johnson is growing into an MIAA Player of the Year candidate. He has 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and one steal per game. He had his third straight game of scoring 20 or more points on Wednesday when he had 25 points, including two made free throws in the final seconds to break a 71-71 tie.
What stands out to Miller is Johnson’s efforts to become a better defender.
Winters, the former All-American defensive back for the Trine football team, runs the Thunder cagers at the point and is arguably the best rebounding guard in the MIAA. He averages 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest and is making 50% of his field-goal attempts (84-168).
Miller said senior forward Jason Clune has also played an important role to the Thunder. Clune has not seen much game action, but has been a valuable practice player.
The Britons are playing for Zachary Winston and his family. Winston committed suicide on the night of Nov. 9, 2019, as police determined he intentionally stepped in front of an Amtrak train in Albion, Michigan.
Zachary was one of two brothers to play for the Britons. Khy Winston is a freshman guard on the team. Their older brother is Michigan State cage standout Cassius Winston.
“We’re never going to get over this, but we can get through it,” Britons coach Jody May said to West Michigan television station Fox 17 after Albion’s 84-70 win at Hope on Jan. 11. “And that’s kind of been our mantra is that we’re here for each other and we’re gonna get through things. Our guys have been pretty resilient... and understanding let’s do things how Zach would want us to do them and do things the right way.”
May said Wednesday night after Albion’s 84-62 home win over Adrian that his team will be facing a quality Thunder team on Saturday.
“The last couple of years we have had some battles,” May said in a story posted on gobrits.com Wednesday night. “Albion and Trine were picked number one and two in the league, so we know what we are getting into when we go down there. Coach Miller does a great job coaching them, and they have got some talented guys.”
Davis is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for Albion. He is shooting 39% from three-point range (42-109).
Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the MTI Center.
Williams entering Trine mix
Sophomore guard Bryce Williams made his eighth straight start on Wednesday and is helping the Thunder on both ends of the floor.
“Bryce does two things we’re not good at,” Miller said. “He steps to the front of the ball and he can make shots. He’s a good help defender.”
Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Williams is averaging 4.6 points per game and shooting 52% from the floor (12-23), including 58% from three-point range (11-19).
Williams is the son of former Trine men’s assistant coach Doug Williams and the brother of former Thunder women’s guard and current Olivet acting women’s head coach Cassidy Williams.
Cassidy Williams, 23, has been leading the Comets for roughly a month in place of head coach Brittany Zandstra, who has been on medical leave and had surgery on Christmas Eve. Zandstra said on Twitter @Bkb1243 that she will be back on the sidelines for Olivet’s home game against Hope on Saturday afternoon. Zandstra played four years of basketball for the Flying Dutch from 2011-15.
Williams led the Comets to two wins while Zandstra was away. They came on Dec. 28 and 29 over Pennsylvania programs at the Bluffton (Ohio) Holiday Tournament. Olivet beat Westminster 61-59 on Dec. 28 and toppled Cairn 76-53.
Overhauled Comet men’s team pushes Thunder
Miller said Olivet men are not what their record says they are. With a largely overhauled roster under first-year coach Sam Hargraves, the Comets are 4-12, 1-4 in the MIAA.
“We’ve been able to wear teams down. But I thought they wore us down,” Miller said of Olivet. “They posed a lot of difficulties and are well-coached.
“We evaluated them as a 3-3 basketball team going in. They beat a nationally-ranked Carthage team. They played Hope tough at Hope. They beat Alma in an emotional game on Saturday.”
Hargraves was Alma’s head coach the past eight seasons. His new Olivet team beat the visiting Scots 91-89.
Hargraves brought in a few junior college transfers. Only four players returned from last season for Olivet: senior Keyon Rainey, juniors Delbert Redfield and Spencer Naffziger and sophomore Cameron Ramos.
Rainey started in Olivet’s first 13 games, but has not played since the early stages of the Comets’ 97-70 loss at Calvin on Jan. 11. Redfield has only played in eight games, but has played 14 minutes per game off the bench in four games over the past two weeks, including 20 minutes against Trine. Ramos and Naffziger haven’t played much.
Shawn Pardee had 22 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals to lead Olivet Wednesday versus Trine. Chris Martin had 11 points, six boards and four assists, and Eddie Thigpen added 10 points and eight rebounds. Pardee and Thigpen are transfers from Mott, Michigan, Community College, and Martin transferred from Oakland, Michigan, Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.