ANGOLA — The Trine football team resumes its 2020 season with the start of the 2021 spring season this Saturday at home against Albion.
The Britons were picked to finish first by the coaches of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and the Thunder were slotted to end up third, behind Olivet in second.
During the fall of 2020, Trine played two games against Adrian and Manchester. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 44-27 in Adrian on Oct. 3 and blanked the Spartans 37-0 in Angola on Oct. 10.
This spring schedule will be a shortened one with five contests and will be made up of only league games. The MIAA schedule won’t be as long as it would be in a normal season. Hope College opted out of the 2021 spring season, and Finlandia University left the league to join the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC).
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team had as many practices leading up to this spring season as they would normally have for a season in the fall.
“We got a group that works really, really hard and is detail-oriented,” Abbs said. “We got some really good, young talent that because of contact tracing and everything else was forced into action earlier than normal.”
Some of those younger guys along the offensive and defensive lines will be seeing the field early to start their careers. Sophomore and former East Noble Knight Trystan McCreery will start on the offensive line for the Thunder. He’ll join freshman Andrew Himes of Plymouth and three seniors, Noah Meeker, Nick LaFountain and Eric Peters.
“I think we’re really good up front on both sides of the ball. We’ve got a good mix of maturity and youth on both offensive and defensive lines,” Abbs said.
Those five men will be protecting sophomore quarterback Alex Price. In the two fall games, Price was 18-of-35 passing with 235 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 49 yards and one score.
Xaine Kirby and Devonte Jones were the two main rushers in the first two games last fall. Kirby totaled up 177 rushing yards with three touchdowns, while Jones had 113 yards and found the end zone twice. Jordan Watson and Jaylyn Williams also carried the ball for the Thunder in their two wins.
Price’s top receivers last fall were Brandon Kline, Kale Lawson and former DeKalb Baron Colin Goebel. Goebel had three catches for 41 yards, Lawson caught the only two touchdowns and gained 65 yards and Kline led the team with 85 receiving yards on four catches.
During the fall game against Adrian, the Thunder only had three defensive starters available.
Abbs expects the defensive front to be stout this spring with seniors Chase Crook and Isaac Zager, and junior Anthony Shephard. Abbs looks for freshmen Jamon Gibson, Jacob Jackson and Kendall Himes to have an immediate impact. Himes and Jackson had three combined sacks in the fall.
Junior Tony Nikodemski led the team with 20 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and a half sack in the first two games. Former Angola Hornet and Trine sophomore Marcques Tagliaferri had 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and forced fumble.
Junior and former Eastside standout Aaron Dean will be roaming in the secondary after he had four tackles, including one for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery in the first two games. East Noble graduate Nolan Mallas also appeared in the first two contests at defensive tackle and had two tackles.
“I think they’ve gained an understanding that their work ethic needs to match their goals, and we’ve worked really hard over the past few months,” Abbs said.
Although the season will be going from cold to warmer weather, instead of the other way around, it’s still been business as usual for Abbs’ squad.
“This whole year has been extremely odd, so it's different because it’s cold and the sun is out,” Abbs said. “Usually in the fall when you practice and it starts getting cold, the sun is down. Other than that, it’s been business as usual on the field.”
Saturday’s kickoff against Albion is at 1 p.m. The Thunder open the season with three home games against Albion, Adrian and Alma. Trine finishes its schedule with two road tilts, at Kalamazoo and at Olivet.
