LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s girls had fun with everybody getting in on the act.
Junior Faith Riehl scored 17 points and junior Peyton Hartsough scored 12 to lead the Lakers to a 64-42 win over Lakewood Park Christian in a non-conference game Thursday.
All of the Lakers’ top seven marked in the scorebook, however, in a balanced effort that pleased coach Dale Gearheart.
“We had all seven score,” Gearheart said. “If you get kids to hit open shots, and that’s what some of our kids did, it’s hard to beat a team that does that.
“Faith Riehl, they were face-guarding her. They knew she was a shooter and she had to find other ways to get open.”
Jade Carnahan and Frannie Talarico scored 10 each to pace the Panthers (0-3), and two combined for 14 rebounds.
Lakeland (2-2) jumped to an early 11-0 lead and kept the pressure on Lakewood Park with some sticky defense.
“We did a good job of getting in the passing lanes, knocking balls away, getting loose balls. Overall we got after them pretty well,” Gearheart said.
The Panthers trailed 22-11 after one quarter, managing to stay even with the Lakers for the rest of the opening stanza.
Kayla Poole assisted on one of Riehl’s three threes, then Riehl set her up for a basket to make it 30-17 as Lakeland pushed its margin to 42-21 at intermission.
For the Panthers, who were aggressive in creating scoring chances, it’s about growth.
“They’re young,” first-year Panthers coach Jared Estep said. “They’re learning how to run an offense and learning how to play man defense. It’s a tough first three games of the schedule (Northeast Corner Conference opponents Churubusco, Fremont and Lakeland).
“You can see it from the first game to now, they’re getting so much better. It’s something to build on.”
