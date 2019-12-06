WATERLOO — DeKalb’s wrestlers rolled up the mats and were carrying them away following Thursday night’s match, but coach Travis Gaff was out of breath as though he had just gone three hard periods.
Gaff was pumped to see a shorthanded Baron lineup get several clutch performances in a 42-35 Northeast 8 Conference dual match victory.
“I’m so proud of the team effort that went into tonight,” Gaff said. “I’m proud of everyone from the first-year JV wrestlers to the seniors who have been doing this since they were tall enough to walk.
“Every single guy on this team, even the guys who didn’t wrestle tonight, everybody was in it, everybody was engaged. I was so proud of this group.”
The Barons (5-2 overall, 1-0 NE8) were without senior Jackson Lee at 145 and Dylan Rodman at heavyweight due to illness. Rodman is already the Barons’ second heavyweight, with Jacob Leming still recovering from a knee injury suffered in football.
Junior Caleb Hermey, who has been the JV 220-pounder for the Barons, weighed in at 208, and took on Huntington North’s Trenton Smith, who is closer to the 285-pound mark. Hermey dropped a tough 3-1 decision.
Freshman Eli Knepper answered the call to fill in at 145.
The Barons got a big start from freshman Mason Chase with a pin at 106. It was the first varsity match for Chase. Braxton Miller followed that with a second-period pin of Landin Amerman at 120.
At 152, Rafe Worman trailed Julian Fletcher in a back-and-forth battle before taking charge late, and winning by pin at 5:28.
“He was losing that match and he ended up getting a fall in the third period. Those six points were huge for the team score,” said Gaff.
Blake Rowe and Curtis Martin scored pins for the Barons at 182 and 195, respectively.
Gaff wants to see the steady progress his team has shown continue.
“We haven’t wrestled to our potential yet,” he said. “Every single match we’ve wrestled, we’ve gotten better. This is the best we’ve wrestled all season.
“It was just a really good effort from every single person involved with this program top to bottom.”
The Barons wrestle at Bishop Luers Tuesday before an NE8 triple dual at Bellmont Dec. 14 with East Noble and Norwell also taking part.
“This is a good wrestling conference. To be able to start off the conference 1-0, it means a lot to us,” Gaff said.
The Barons started the junior varsity match with five straight pins and defeated the Vikings 30-12.
“It really started with our JV. Our JV gave great effort and set the tone for the night,” Gaff said.
Logan Call and Tucker Haupert both won 132-pound matches for the Barons, and Dominick Keen and Coltyn Aden recorded falls at 138. Chris Carey won by pin at 145.
