Prep Football Jones wins football picks contest
The Star’s assistant editor Jeff Jones went 10-1 picking football games during the first round of sectional play to take the 2021 season championship over his colleagues and Hannah Holstein.
Jones had an overall record of 77-24, which was a game ahead of Hannah and KPC Media Group sports director Ken Fillmore. Fillmore was 9-2 in the sectional games while Hannah went 8-3.
News Sun sports reporter Brice Vance was 8-3 in the sectional games and was 72-29 overall. Star sports reporter Mark Murdock was 7-4 in the final week and 66-35 overall.
College Soccer Trine men win MIAA opener; Murphy named to all-conference squad
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team defeated Albion 4-0 in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Saturday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (10-7-1) scored two goals in each half. Troy Saylor made four saves in goal to earn his fourth shutout of the season.
Brian Morris, Alhasan Yahya, Connor Malmquist and Alhusain Yahya scored for Trine. Tyler Murphy and Joey Donovan each had an assist.
The Thunder will play MIAA regular season champion Calvin (15-2-2) in a tournament semifinal match Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Britons finished their season at 4-9-2.
Earlier the day Saturday, the MIAA released its all-conference teams. Trine’s lone selection was Murphy, who was one of three forwards selected to the first team.
Murphy, a sophomore from Greenfield, has 15 goals and three assists this season for 33 points. He has four game-winning goals. He is second in the conference in both goals and points.
Calvin senior defender Drew Van Andel was named the MIAA’s Most Valuable Player. Kalamazoo freshman goalkeeper Gavin Houtkooper was picked as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Alma defender Hunter Nash received the Dr. Marvin A. Zuidema Award that goes to a senior who best contributes to team play and leadership, demonstrates ethical virtues and excels in athletics and academics.
Thunder freshman Ashbrook makes All-MIAA first team
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine freshman forward Teresa Ashbrook was named to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association firs team. The All-MIAA women’s soccer teams were announced on Saturday.
Ashbrook leads the conference in goals with 16 and is second in the MIAA in points with 35, and has only played in 14 matches. The DeWitt, Michigan, resident has seven game-winning goals, and also has three assists.
Two other Thunder players were picked to the All-MIAA second team, junior midfielder Olivia Butterworth and freshman goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier.
Butterworth has three goals and two assists for eight points. She scored the lone goal in Trine’s 1-0 first-round conference tournament victory over Adrian Saturday.
The 5-foot-10 Aschemeier has a 0.83 goals against average and 37 saves in 10 matches so far this season. She has a 5-2 record and with five shutouts on her own. She also shared shutouts in two other matches with other Trine goalkeepers.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores from the week of Oct. 25.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Mike Plummer for men (152 pins over average), Megan Restle for women (81) and Eddie Gowgiel for youth (118).
MEN: Moose — Greg Dini 259, 719 series, Dave Thies 701 series. Booster — Matt David 279, Tedd Dickson 268, Mike Plummer 258, 746 series, Emery Patrick 254. Industrial — Lucas Schutt 268.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 205, 515 series. Booster — Heather Newman 224, 598 series, Brianna Dickson 210, 583 series, Nycole Adcox 541 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Kathy Laughlin 212, 502 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Eddie Gowgiel 233, 652 series, Josh Wirges 232. Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 243, 612 series. Adult/Youth — Jacob Oschmann 256, 684 series.
