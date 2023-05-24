College Track & Field Trine’s Gladieux qualifies for NCAA D3 400 hurdles final
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trine University senior Jake Gladieux qualified for Saturday’s final in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday evening at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex.
Gladieux, the defending NCAA Division III national champion in the 400 hurdles, was eighth in qualifying with a season-best time of 52.75 seconds. He made it in the final eight by 28 hundredths of a second over Ithaca’s Nate Oczkowski, who was ninth in qualifying.
The top qualifier was Lance Jensen of the State University of New York at Geneseo in 51.73 seconds. The 400 hurdles final will run at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Prep Basketball Garman named Churubusco boys coach
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco athletic director Nate Wright announced on Twitter @buscosports Thursday that Gabe Garman is the new Churubusco High School varsity boys basketball coach.
Garman has many years of experience coaching basketball at Carroll High School. He replaces Shannon Beard, who led the Eagles for the past two seasons.
Prep Softball Knights reach Class 3A sectional final
NAPPANEE — East Noble overcame a couple of solo home runs early from NorthWood Wednesday evening to overpower the Panthers 13-2 in five innings in a Class 3A NorthWood Sectional semifinal game at NorthWood’s new Field of Dreams Complex.
The Knights (18-9) will play Fairfield (17-14) in the sectional final today at 5:30 p.m.
Paige Jacobs led off the game with a home run for the Panthers, then Kailey Martin added a solo shot in the top of the second to give NorthWood a 2-0 lead.
EN scored a run in the bottom of the second, then erupted for eight runs in the third to take control. Bailea Bortner capped the victory with a grand slam home run in the fourth.
Bortner also doubled, walked and totaled two runs scored and six runs batted in.
Ellie Rouch was 2-for-4 for the Knights with two runs and three RBIs. Kylie Anderson had three hits and Sadie Helmkamp had two hits. Addiysn Ritchie scored two runs.
Freshman Abby Alwine allowed four hits, walked one, hit a batter and struck out two in the complete game win for East Noble.
Fremont tops Marines
AUBURN — Fremont defeated Hamilton 16-0 in five innings in the second semifinal of the Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional on Wednesday evening.
The Eagles (11-12) will play Elkhart Christian in the sectional final Saturday at 5 p.m.
Addy Parr had three hits, scored three runs and drove in five runs for Fremont. She was a home run short of the cycle.
Khloe Glendening and Claire Foulk combined for a no-hitter. Glendening struck out five and walked two over four innings in getting the win, then Foulk pitched a perfect fifth inning.
Kate Gannon was 2-for-3, hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Sammy Meyers had two hits and three runs, and Glendening drove in three. Foulk had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Lions nip Patriots in 3A Angola Sectional final
ANGOLA — Leo defeated Woodlan 8-2, then Heritage pounded Concordia 13-3 in six innings in the semifinal games of the Class 3A Angola Sectional on Wednesday.
In game two, the Patriots scored 11 runs in the last two innings to knock out the Summit Athletic Conference champions.
Heritage hit five home runs, two by Abriyah James and one apiece from Lydia Schultz, Avi Washington and Lucy Buuck. Danica Fuller pitched a two-hitter, allowing three unearned runs and striking out eight.
In game one, the Warriors scored twice in the top of the first inning. But the Lions regrouped and eventually took control for good.
Leah May had three hits, including a solo homer, and scored two runs for Leo. Ellie Sauder pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run and six hits while striking out 11 and walking nobody.
In the sectional final Thursday at Angola High School, the Lions defeated Heritage 1-0. Sauder struck out 14 in a complete game win for Leo (24-1), outdueling the sophomore ace Fuller. Heritage finished 16-9.
Prep Baseball Knights, Lakers set up 3A sectional semifinal
NAPPANEE — East Noble and Lakeland will meet in a semifinal game of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional Saturday after winning first-round contests on Wednesday.
The Knights fought past two-time reigning sectional champion Wawasee 8-4 after the Lakers beat West Noble 9-0.
The Warriors fell off this season and ended up 3-22. But they led East Noble 3-0 after four innings.
The Knights (10-16) got within a run with two runs in the top of the fifth. Wawasee scored in the bottom half to take a 4-2 lead. Then EN scored three times in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, then added three insurance runs in the seventh.
Jackson Leedy had two hits, a run scored and a run batted in for the Knights. Carver Miller had a triple, a sacrifice, a walk, a run and two RBIs. Deegan Munk reached base four times and scored twice. Reese Rouch reached base three times and scored twice. Luke Mast was the winning pitcher in relief.
In game one, Jayden Marshall and Carson Mickem combined on the one-hit shutout for Lakeland (17-12). Marshall pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing one hit and one walk, hitting a batter and striking out six. Mickem pitched the final two innings to get the save.
Garrett Pieri was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in for the Lakers. Mickem scored two runs.
Freshman Matthew Trinklein doubled for the Chargers’ lone hit. West Noble finished 5-17.
East Noble and Lakeland will face off in the first semifinal at noon on Saturday at NorthWood’s new Field of Dreams complex.
On Saturday, the Chargers won South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Classic, defeating Tri-Township first 6-2, then the host Colonials 3-2.
Against Clay, West Noble senior Winston Deel pitched a complete game win, allowing one earned run, three hits and two walks, hit a batter and struck out seven. Senior Elijah Bacon had two hits and drove in a run. Trinklein doubled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI.
Against Tri-Township, sophomore Brooks Ruisard threw a no-hitter for the Chargers. He allowed one earned run, walked two and struck out 12.
Freshman Trevor Steele had two hits and two runs for West Noble. Classmate Mason Taylor doubled and had a run and an RBI.
Warriors, Blazers win in round 1 at Westview
EMMA — Westview and Eastside won first-round games in the Class 2A Westview Sectional Wednesday. The Warriors beat Churubusco 11-1 in five innings, then the Blazers defeated Prairie Heights 8-3.
In game one, Matty Mortrud and Mason Wire each had three hits and two runs scored for Westview (16-8), and Micah Miller drove in three runs. Max Engle and Mortrud combined on a three-hitter. Engle allowed one hit in four scoreless innings and struck out eight in getting the win.
Croix Haberstock drove in Brennan Gaff in the fifth inning for the Eagles’ lone run. Wyatt Marks hit a double. Churubusco finished 8-16.
In game two, Loden Johnson had two hits and two runs for the Blazers. Zac Davis singled, walked and drove in two runs. Wyatt Davis and Brayden Baatz each had two runs.
Caeden Moughler was the starting and winning pitcher for Eastside. He scattered seven hits, two walks and a hit batter, allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out five.
The Blazers only had five hits. But they also drew six walks while Heights (6-19) made six errors.
Elijah Zolman had three hits, two stolen bases and two RBIs for the Panthers. Matt Roberts singled, walked, scored two runs and stole three bases. Phillip Sheets added two hits.
Eastside will play Westview in the first semifinal at Westview Saturday at 11 a.m.
Garrett’s season ends
ANGOLA — Garrett lost to Concordia 6-3 in the first game of the Class 3A Garrett Sectional Wednesday.
The Railroaders scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to tie it at 3, then the Cadets answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Luke Holcomb had three hits, including a double, three runs batted in and three stolen bases for Garrett. He also took the loss in relief.
James Kimmel was hit by a pitch, walked, had a sacrifice and scored two runs for the Railroaders (11-14).
Cavaliers win Fremont Sectional opener
FREMONT — Canterbury defeated Bethany Christian 5-0 in the first game of the Class 1A Fremont Sectional Wednesday at Probst Park.
Reed Hayes and Weston Hanks combined on a one-hit shutout for the Cavaliers. Hayes went the first six innings in getting the win, allowing a hit and three walks, hitting two batters and striking out seven.
Hayes also homered, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs for Canterbury. Hanks also had two hits and an RBI.
Tyson Chupp had the lone Bruin hit. Bethany Christian finished 10-11.
LPC defeats Hamilton in 1A Fremont Sectional
FREMONT — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Hamilton 20-4 in five innings in a first-round game of the Class 1A Fremont Sectional Thursday afternoon at Probst Park.
The Panthers (11-11) will play the winner of Thursday night’s Fremont-Elkhart Christian first-round game Saturday in a semifinal contest starting around 1 p.m. The Marines finished their season at 2-21.
Ethan Young, Carson Boles, Corbin White, Jensen Ridderheim, Wes Harms and Kayden Kirtley had three hits apiece for LPC. Young and White scored four runs each. Young and Kirtley each drove in three runs.
Mason Jolloff was the starting and winning pitcher for Lakewood Park. He allowed four earned runs and three hits in four innings and struck out eight.
Boys Prep Golf Knights win twice
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its matches over the past two days at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
The Knights shot 154 to defeat Central Noble and Garrett Thursday. The Cougars took second over the Railroaders 182-191.
Nathan Bowker led EN (9-3 overall) with 36. Caden Anderson fired a 37, and Ryan Norden shot 39. The Knights also had Ronan Fisher with 42 and Joey Sorrell with 43.
On a windy Wednesday, East Noble defeated Northrop 158-190. Anderson and Norden shot 38s to lead the Knights.
Fisher and Sorrell both shot 41 for East Noble, and Bowker had 47.
Lakers defeat Bruins
GOSHEN — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 172-192 Tuesday at Black Squirrel.
Ben Keil was medalist with 37 to lead the Lakers. Freshman Kyle Hartsough shot a career-low 39, and Tommy Curtis added a 43 to round out a solid trio.
Lakeland also had Brady Ferguson with 53 and Ethan Rasbaugh with 58.
Correction
Angola’s state-qualifying 4-by-400-meter girls relay team was not correctly identified in the story recapping the Carroll Girls Track and Field Regional in Thursday’s edition.
Gracynn Hinkley is on that relay team with Karleigh Gillen, Kylie Caswell and Jordan Davenport.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the error.
Middle School Soccer
Baron boys fall in final
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb’s boys team lost to Harding 4-0 in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference finals Tuesday.
The Barons finished the season at 9-2-1, outscoring their opposition 57-12.
The Barons reached the final with a 4-2 victory over Indian Springs. Dawson Cleverly scored twice and Grady Hall and Weber Yarian also had goals. Christian Johnson had two assists and Cleverly had one.
Earlier in the tournament, DeKalb defeated Crestview 7-0. Cleverly had four goals for the Barons. Hall, Jayden Conrad and Romeo Avila also scored. Avila also had two assists, and Johnson and Yarian had one each.
