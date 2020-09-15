WATERLOO — DeKalb didn’t have to worry about penalty kicks this time.
DeKalb got an early lead against Huntington North Monday, withstood a strong push by the Vikings, and tacked on one more goal for a 2-0 Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer win.
A loss at Huntington in penalty kicks last year hurt the Barons in the NE8 race, but Grace Snyder’s goal in the first half and Brooke Bowers’ tally in the second kept DeKalb perfect in the league standings this year. Sydney Mansfield turned in the shutout in goal.
The Barons (9-1 overall, 4-0 NE8) were able to send speedy forward Grace Snyder downfield for several scoring chances. She converted early, taking a pass through the middle and then lobbing a soft shot over the head of keeper Maddie Husband just less than 10 minutes into the match.
She barely missed just more than a minute later when she drilled a Maddison Linker pass off the right post. She and several other Barons were able to get good looks at the net.
“We were linking well in the midfield, and that’s what created our opportunities to get in behind. It wasn’t just a giant long ball to Grace,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said.
“These games happen when we’re on four or five breakaways with the same player, and we end up just cashing in on one of them in the first half. Grace has to keep her head up. She’s getting the opportunities, and as long as she continues to get them, she’ll bury them.”
While DeKalb dominated the first 20-25 minutes, the Vikings (6-2-1, 2-2) began to seize control toward the end of the first half and beginning of the second. The Barons had their hands full with speedy striker Addy Wiley, who commanded plenty of the defense’s attention.
The guests came closest when Mansfield dove to smother a shot from along the end line by Lara Steele. The rebound was sent back across the goalmouth, but no harm was done for DeKalb.
“We made an adjustment about 15 minutes into the second half that really closed down some of their opportunities,” Cochran said. “In the first 15 minutes, they had some chances that were a little nerve-wracking. We made a quick change and it ended up working out for us.”
DeKalb added insurance when Bowers was able to locate a loose ball in the penalty area after a Baron corner kick, and sent one into the net to cap the scoring with just less than eight minutes gone in the second half.
The Barons will gear up for another NE8 clash against a team they went to kicks with last year, Leo, on the Lions’ field Wednesday.
Huntington North won the JV game 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.