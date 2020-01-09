Girls Basketball
Only DeKalb varsity to compete Friday
NEW HAVEN — Only DeKalb’s varsity team will be in action Friday at New Haven.
The Northeast 8 Conference game will begin at 7 p.m.
DMS seventh grade falls to Indian Springs
WATERLOO — Indian Springs was a 30-19 winner over DeKalb in a seventh-grade game Tuesday.
Sophia Jackson had eight points and Ashley Cox had seven for DeKalb. Sophie Pfister and Tori Anderson had two each.
Swimming
DeKalb boys prevail against Huntington
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb’s boys team swam to a 78-27 victory over Huntington North in a dual meet Tuesday.
The Vikings won the girls competition 85-77.
Keegan Scher won the butterfly, Ethan Brown won the breaststroke and Jack Mahoney took the 50 freestyle to lead the Baron boys.
Mahoney, Brown, Scher and Jonah Balsley combined for victory in the medley relay for the Barons. The team of Brown, Korbin Gillian, Kellen Exford and Mahoney took the 400 free relay. Exford, Balsley, Colton Gaier and Gillian combined for victory in the 200 free relay.
Layla Chautle won the 200 free and Adeline Gillespie won the 50 free for the DeKalb girls. The Baron team of Mallory Jarrett, Paige Winebrenner, Caleigh Yarian and Gillespie finished first in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeKalb boys 78, Huntington North 27
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Mahoney, Brown, Scher, Balsley) 2:19.54. 200 Freestyle: 1. Schulte (HN) 2:06.89, 2. Gillian (DK) 2:38.05, 3. Exford (DK) 2:44.17, 4. Gaier (DK) 2:44.72. 200 IM: 1. Gross (HN) 2:49.56. 50 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 25.98, 2. Brown (DK) 26.76, 3. Balsley (DK) 35.49.
100 Butterfly: 1. Scher (DK) 1:21.91. 100 Freestyle: 1. Schulte (HN) 55.09, 2. Mahoney (DK) 57.53, 3. Gillian (DK) 1:11.26, 4. Balsley (DK) 1:21.06.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Exford, Balsley, Gaier, Gillian) 2:11.4. 100 Backstroke: 1. Gross (HN) 1:19.89, 2. Scher (DK) 1:36.66, 3. Exford (DK) 1:41.54. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Brown (DK) 1:14.49, 2. Gaier (DK) 1:30.08. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Brown, Gillian, Exford, Mahoney) 4:37.87.
Huntington North girls 85, DeKalb 77
200 Medley Relay: 1. Huntington North (Brinkman, MacAleese, Aschliman, Shaw) 2:08.99, 2. DeKalb (Jarrett, Eshbach, Gillespie, Yarian) 2:13.99, 3. DeKalb (Phillips, Exford, Steckley, McAninch) 3:10.39. 200 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 2:25.86, 3. Winebrenner (DK) 2:34.29, 5. Hughes (DK) 2:58.98. 200 IM: 1. Shaw (HN) 2:36.37, 2. Jarrett (DK) 2:44.94, 4. Steckley (DK) 3:54.58. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.43, 3. Yarian (DK) 29.9, 5. McAninch (DK) 41.41.
200 Butterfly: 1. Brunner (HN) 1:18.77, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 1:23.13, 3. Yarian (DK) 1:23.55. 100 Freestyle: 1. Shaw (HN) 1:02.54, 3. Eshbach (DK) 1:11.33, 4. Hughes (DK) 1:19.61, 5. Exford (DK) 1:30.45. Other DeKalb — McAninch 1:29.79, Phillips 1:41.5. 500 Freestyle: 1. Aschliman (HN) 6:10.84, 2. Gillespie (DK) 6:14.59, 3. Jarrett (DK) 6:36.28.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Huntington North (Dammeier, Brinkman, Brunner, MacAleese) 2:04.75, 2. DeKalb (Winebrenner, Exford, Eshbach, Chautle) 2:15.34, 4. DeKalb (Steckley, McAninich, Phillips, Hughes) 2:45.15. 100 Backstroke: 1. Aschliman (HN) 1:10.92, 3. Steckley (DK) 1:50.72, 4. Phillips (DK) 1:57.92. 100 Breaststroke: 1. MacAleese (HN) 1:19.5, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:24.35, 3. Eshbach (DK) 1:30.8, 5. Exford (DK) 1:50.04. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Jarrett, Winebrenner, Yarian, Gillespie) 4:26.59.
Gymnastics DeKalb gymnastics takes season opener
WATERLOO — DeKalb began its season by outscoring Huntington North 102.6 to 93.25 Tuesday at the Classic City Center.
Eastside gymnast Brielle Carter competed individually and had an all-around score of 32.2
DeKalb had the top three all-arounders in the meet: Sarah Boyd 35.25, Kristen Azzue 33.5 and Lauren Blythe 33.35.
Boyd was first in the floor exercise (9.55), bars (8.65) and vault (9.55). Her floor and vault scores were personal bests.
Blythe took the other blue ribbon, winning the beam (8.4).
Azzue set a personal best in the floor, finishing third (9.2).
Gymnastics Summary
Team Scores: DeKalb 102.6, Huntington North 93.25, Eastside 32.2.
All-Around: 1. Boyd (DK) 35.25, 2. Azzue (DK) 33.5, 3. Blythe (DK) 33.35, 4. Carter (ES) 32.2, 5. Tie, Burton (DK) and Eckert (HN) 32.1.
Vault: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.55, 2. Eckert (HN) 8.85, 3. Carter (ES) 8.8, 4. Strine (HN) 8.55, 5. Azzue (DK) 8.5, 6. Burton (DK) 8.4.
Bars: 1. Boyd (DK) 8.65, 2. Burton (DK) 7.8, 3. Azzue (DK) 7.55, 4. Blythe (DK) 7.5, 5. Eckert (HN) 7.2, 6. Carter (ES) 7.15.
Beam: 1. Blythe (DK) 8.4, 2. Azzue (DK) 8.25, 3. Tie, Boyd (DK) and Barton (HN) 7.5, 5. Carter (ES) 7.25, 6. Burton (DK) 7.1.
Floor: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.55, 2. Blythe (DK) 9.25, 3. Azzue (DK) 9.2, 4. Eckert (HN) 9.15, 5. Carter (ES) 9.0, 6. Burton (DK) 8.8.
