Prep Basketball Cripe, Ben Keil selected IBCA Academic All-State
INDIANAPOLIS — Senior guards Austin Cripe from West Noble and Ben Keil from Lakeland were recently selected first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Only 69 high school seniors from across the state were chose Academic All-State. That’s 36 boys and 33 girls.
IBCA member head coaches may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet the criteria that includes a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25% of one’s class, and either an SAT score of 1,100 on the reading and math sections or an ACT composite score of 24.
Many other area basketball student-athletes were selected Academic All-State honorable mention. That includes DeKalb’s Lillie Cone, Evie Pepple and Elizabeth Martin; Eastside’s Kaylie Hertig and Grace Kreischer, Garrett’s Aida Haynes and Maddy Schenkel, Westview’s Sara Lapp and Kamryn Miller, Lakeland’s Peyton Hartsough and West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie for the girls.
Local boys honorably mentioned were Garrett’s Konner DeWitt, Kyle Smith and Tyler Gater; DeKalb’s Alex Leslie and Parker Smith, Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler, East Noble’s Owen Ritchie, Lakeland’s Zeke Wachtman and Eastside’s Caeden Moughler.
College Volleyball Trine men win MCVL opener over Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team opened Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League play Wednesday night with a sweep of Adrian 27-25, 25-13, 25-18 at Hershey Hall.
Kevin Boncaro had 12 kills, five digs, three aces and a block assist to lead the Thunder (10-9, 1-0 MCVL). Ted Hofmeister had 11 kills, five digs, two assists and a block assist. Sam Bhandal had 29 assists, six digs, three kills and a solo block. Bryan Maida added 11 digs.
The Bulldogs are 11-7, 0-2.
College Lacrosse Thunder men dominate
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team defeated Cornell (Iowa) 19-3 Wednesday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (5-0) held Cornell scoreless until early in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Douglas had three goals and four assists to lead Trine. Collin Custer had four goals and an assist. Peter Piccillo and Charlie Anderson each had two goals, with Piccillo also getting two assists.
Five goalkeepers saw action for the Thunder. Nick DiPaolo made five saves in the first half and got credit for the win. Zade Gawrys made three stops in the third quarter.
College Basketball Grace men fall in NAIA quarterfinals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace College’s men’s basketball team had its season come to an end on Wednesday evening with a 92-85 loss to Georgetown (Ky.) in a quarterfinal game of the NAIA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The Tigers (30-5) only had seven turnovers and scored 25 points off of 16 Lancer turnovers. Grace only had seven points off of Georgetown’s turnovers.
Jake Ohmer had 33 points and three steals to lead Georgetown.
Grace had six players scored in double figures, but ended its season at 31-4. Prairie Heights graduate Elijah Malone had 15 points, eight rebounds, one blocked shot and one assist in 24 minutes for the Lancers, and Whitko graduate Brett Sickafoose had two points, a rebound and an assist in. two minutes off the bench.
College Baseball Trine-Franklin doubleheader moved
FRANKLIN — Trine University’s doubleheader at Franklin was moved from today to Monday and will start at 2 p.m.
The beginning of the three-games series will be on Sunday with a single game starting at noon.
College Bowling Trine men 3rd in sectional
DAYTON, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s bowling team was third out of 20 teams in the Intercollegiate Team Championships Sectional Saturday and Sunday at Poelking Lanes South.
The Thunder had a total score of 13,423 after 64 games played. William Paterson (N.J.) was first with 13,579, and Purdue was second with 13,493. Pikeville (Ky.) was fourth with 13,282.
The Trine women were sixth out of 15 teams with 11,691 and were nine pins ahead of seventh-place Sacred Heart. North Carolina A&T won with 12,398 and was 82 pins ahead of runner-up Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design. Indiana Tech was fifth with 11,740.
In the Intercollegiate Singles Sectional Qualifier at Poelking Lanes South on Friday, Trine’s men were led by Justin Dresbach in 20th place with a six game total of 1,202. He had a high game of 248.
Corbin Garris was in a three-way tie for 27th with 1,181. Noah Pennington was 51st with 1,123. Bryce Ooley was tied for 64th with 1,106, Hayden Hale was tied for 66th with 1,102, and David Retan was 108th with 1,053.
Northwestern (Ohio) senior Jordan Howard of Angola place 123rd with 1,018. He had a high game of 191.
On the women’s side, Trine was paced by Angola’s Jaden Howard in 41st place with 1,104. Her best games were 216 and 215,
Katherine Newman was 62nd with 1,076, Jenna Beatty was tied for 73rd with 1,060, Lydia Flanagan was tied for 78th with 1,050, Megan Timm was tied for 100th with 1,017, Blossom King was 103rd with 1,013, and Macy Huber was tied for 126th place with 968.
