WATERLOO — Cheerleading will continue for Lilly Saurbeck after high school.
The DeKalb senior has committed to be a cheerleader at Trine University next year.
“I really liked the atmosphere that Trine had,” she said. “I had already cheered in high school and I wanted to continue cheering in college if I could.
“I like getting everyone involved and excited about one thing. Everyone gets to be at a game and just be happy, and all just come together to support their school.”
Saurbeck said she plans to enter Trine’s pre-med program as a field of study.
Trine cheer coach Shea Sims said she liked what she saw of Saurbeck at Trine’s winter cheerleading clinic.
“She had really good motion which is something we really look for. She was very friendly, very outgoing.
“My returners really liked her and connected with her. She was really strong in our clinic.
Saurbeck has also been active in show choir and theater at DeKalb. She said friends encouraged her to try cheerleading in the seventh grade. She said she backed out that time, but they were able to talk her into it the next year.
She’s been a cheerleader ever since.
Saurbeck has learned cheerleading involves a lot of effort not seen by fans attending sporting events.
“It’s a lot more work than people might think,” Saurbeck said. “It takes a lot of discipline. When you nail something like a simple stunt that people see on the sidelines at a game, it’s a feeling of accomplishment knowing that it took so much hard work to get there. It’s nice for the people to see.”
