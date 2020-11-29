DeKalb’s girls soccer team looked very much like the one that shut down opponents the year before.
The 2020 Barons gave up just 12 goals all season while making it very difficult for opponents to build an attack. DeKalb’s defense-first approach led to a 16-3 record.
The Barons fell short of their goal to repeat as sectional champions, but still earned a share of the Northeast 8 Conference crown.
Not surprisingly, the area’s dominant team took the top awards on the 19th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Soccer Team.
Coach Logan Cochran was named All-Area Coach of the Year after again having the Barons in the state rankings for much of the season. Cochran was working with a group of seniors he had coached since they were sixth graders on the DeKalb Middle School team.
Cochran earned the respect of his peers, being named Indiana Soccer Coaches Association District Coach of the Year to go with the All-Area honor.
The Barons were most dangerous with the ball on the foot of senior striker Grace Snyder, the All-Area Prep of the Year. DeKalb often tried to spring her on long runs to the goal. If opponents got wise, the first-team All-NE8 choice was also effective distributing the ball and setting up scoring opportunities for teammates.
Snyder had 26 goals and nine assists, and finished her career as DeKalb’s No. 2 all-time scorer for girls soccer with 78 goals.
The rest of this year’s All-Area team:
Hope Lewis, Jr., DeKalb
Lewis was a second-team all-district pick as well as making second-team all-conference. She had 12 goals and 14 assists from the midfield.
Brooke Bowers, Sr., DeKalb
Bowers was named the Top Team Player for District 1 by the ISCA. The all-conference second teamer had five goals and 11 assists making the move from defense to midfield.
Sydney Mansfield, So., DeKalb
The first-team All-NE8 goalkeeper had 11 shutouts and 60 saves despite playing hurt for much of the season.
Charity Lewis, So., DeKalb
A first-team all-conference selection, Lewis was a big part of the Barons’ defensive success and also had six goals and four assists.
Jaylin Carroll, So., DeKalb
Carroll earned second-team All-NE8 honors and was dangerous from distance, scoring seven goals and making 10 assists.
Riley Exford, So., DeKalb
Exford was another offensive weapon for DeKalb with 10 goals and 11 assists. She was an All-NE8 honorable mention.
Jade Allen, Sr., DeKalb
Usually matched against the opponent’s top threat, Allen earned All-Northeast 8 Conference honorable mention.
Frannie Talarico, Jr., Lakewood Park
This all-around player was the top scorer for the Panthers, who had a winning season at 8-5-3. Talarico had 14 goals and a team-leading nine assists for 37 points, and put up those numbers while playing at least half of the matches on defense.
Hali Bontrager, Sr., Lakewood Park
Bontrager was a major contributor to an eight-win season for Lakewood Park, playing in the midfield and striker positions. She set program records for goals in a match with five and for points in a match with 12 (5 goals, 2 assists). She ended up with 18 goals this fall.
Hailey Alleshouse, Sr., Lakeland
The Lakers’ captain and a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference pick, Alleshouse had seven goals and five assists while being named the team’s top offensive player.
Macy Newman, Sr., Garrett
Newman finished an outstanding career with the Railroaders with a team-high 14 goals to go with six assists.
Hailey Lantz, Jr., Garrett
Lantz had nine goals and two assists to help the Railroaders to a winning season at 7-6-2.
Addie Bender, Sr., Westview
Bender has seven goals and an assist for 15 points for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion Warriors.
Alexis Miller, Sr., Westview
Miller was a solid offensive force for the Warriors, compiling seven goals and four assists for 18 points.
Paige Schwartz, So., Westview
Schwartz led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points. She had the team lead in assists with seven and shared the team lead in goals with seven.
Paige Riegsecker, So., Westview
Riegsecker was a capable offensive contributor for the Warriors out of the midfield. She had five goals and six assists for 16 points.
Sherlyn Torres, Jr., West Noble
Torres was the leading scorer for the Chargers. She was picked to the All-NECC team.
Maddie Dailey, So., Angola
Dailey led the conference tournament champion Hornets with nine goals and five assists.
Chae Hutchins, Jr., Angola
Hutchins had six goals and two assists for the NECC tournament winners. Two of her goals came in the Hornets’ 3-1 overtime win over Lakeland in the conference tournament championship match at Prairie Heights.
Sophia Gruszczyk, Jr., East Noble
Gruszczyk was a leading player for the Knights this past season and was selected as an All-NE8 honorable mention by the league’s coaches.
The All-Area honorable mentions were Westview’s Andrea Miller, Garrett’s Ella Baver, Angola’s Megan Nisun, Lakewood Park’s Olivia Crider, Lakeland’s Brooklyn Olinger and West Noble’s Alondra Sosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.