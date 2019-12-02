Boys Basketball Warrior Byrkett beats buzzer, Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Junior guard Ben Byrkett hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Westview a season-opening 59-58 victory over Northridge Saturday night.
That clutch shot gave Byrkett his only three points in the non-conference game.
Senior Charlie Yoder led the Warriors with 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. He became the fifth Westview boys basketball player to score 1,500 career points. He now has 1,514 points.
Drew Litwiller added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists for Westview.
Chargers prevail in Marsh’s debut
LIGONIER — West Noble started the season for new coach Ethan Marsh with a 49-21 victory over Bethany Christian Saturday night.
The Chargers led 20-3 after one quarter.
Josh Gross led West Noble with 13 points. Colten Cripe scored 11 and Joel Mast added eight points.
Beck Willems and Mason Closson had five points each for the Bruins.
The Chargers won the junior varsity game 33-21. Luke Schermerhorn had seven points for West Noble.
Angola wins season opener at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Angola opened its 2019-20 season with a 45-36 victory over Wawasee Saturday night.
Joel Knox had 16 points to lead the Hornets. Bryce Dailey and Dyer Ball each had seven points and Max Hamilton scored six.
Girls Basketball AHS defeat 2 NLC foes
BENTON — Angola won both of its games in the Northeast Corner Conference-Northern Lakes Conference Challenge Saturday. The Hornets defeated a young Northridge squad 50-37, then gave Concord its first loss of the season with a 45-37 triumph.
Angola (6-2) has now won five straight games. The Minutemen are 7-1 and the Raiders are 1-7.
Hanna Knoll had 21 points and Kayla Fenstermaker scored 12 to lead the Hornets past Northridge.
Knoll had 12 points, Lauren Leach scored nine and Ally Lorntz had eight points for AHS against Concord.
Lakers rout Lions
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakeland stopped a losing streak at six games with 63-35 rout of Leo Saturday.
The Lakers (2-6) got going by outscoring the Lions 20-5 in the first quarter.
Lakeland set a new single-game program record for made three-point shots with 11. Beth Stroop tied a single-game record for the Laker girls in individual three-pointers made with six in scoring a game-high 23 points.
Bailey Hartsough added 15 points for Lakeland. Allie Hillman had eight points and Madison Keil scored six.
Sophomore Katharine Scrogham and freshman Leah May each had 10 points for Leo (1-7).
Wrestling
DeKalb gets three wins at Homestead event
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb went 3-2 in the Homestead Super Duals Saturday.
Baron wins were over Southern Wells (41-36), Connersville (48-36) and Muncie Central (62-12). DeKalb was defeated by Perry Meridian’s junior varsity team and Homestead.
Tyler Voigt (126 pounds) and Braxton Miller (120) went 4-1 for the day to lead the Barons. Kasey Bosell (113), Isaac Wimer (132), Gaven Hopkins (138), Rafe Worman (152), Blake Rowe (182) and Dominic Blevins (220) all went 3-2.
Central Noble also competed at Homestead. The Cougars lost to Northridge 72-9, the Spartans 69-6, and to Perry Meridian’s JV team 72-12.
Blazers, Chargers compete at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Eastside finished 2-3 and West Noble went 1-4 at the Wawasee Invitational Saturday.
The Blazers defeated Fairfield 63-18 and West Noble 45-36. Eastside narrowly lost to Warsaw 39-36 and also lost to Wawasee 47-31 and to Anderson 42-28.
Treyven McKinley (170 pounds), Hunter Miller (220) and Keegan Miller (285) all finished 5-0 for the day.
Keegan Miller pinned all five of his opponents, with the fastest fall coming in just 18 seconds. Three other pins came in the first 40 seconds of his matches.
Hunter Miller pinned three opponents, won once by decision and also by forfeit.
McKinley scored two victories by pin, one by major decision, another by decision and one by forfeit. McKinley’s fastest pin came in 15 seconds.
Tanner Wicker (132) and Jackson Wicker (182) each finished 4-1.
All of Jackson Wicker’s victories came by pinfall. Tanner Wicker pinned one opponent, won twice by decision and once by forfeit.
The Chargers defeated Fairfield 60-24. West Noble also lost to Warsaw (37-35), Anderson (47-35) and the host Warriors (59-24).
Also, in Ligonier last Tuesday, West Noble defeated Westview 54-18.
Jose Cervantes (145) and Shayne Tierney (160) had pins for the Chargers. Keegan Kohlheim (113) and Payton Wire (195) had pins for the Warriors.
