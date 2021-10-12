Prep Volleyball Hornets win NECC Tournament
EMMA — Angola won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday at Westview.
The Hornets won all four of their matches in two sets in the tournament. They defeated Fremont (25-17, 25-19) and Eastside (25-10, 25-17) in pool play, then beat Garrett in the semifinals 25-10, 25-20. Angola won in the championship match over Prairie Heights 25-18, 25-21.
In the final, Morgan Gaerte had 21 kills and five digs for the Hornets. Brea Harris had eight digs and seven kills. Ava Harris had 23 assists, and Paige Franz also had eight digs.
Kalli Aaron had eight kills for the Panthers. Hunter Kleeberg had 14 assists and two aces. Shyanne Duncan and Katie Eash each had four digs.
Gaerte had 48 kills, 28 digs, seven aces and three solo blocks in the tournament for Angola. She had a 48.8 hitting percentage and put 86% of her serves in play (24-28).
Heights (23-7) defeated Fairfield 25-15, 20-25, 15-12 in the semifinals, avenging a loss at home to the Falcons earlier this season. The Panthers defeated Lakeland (30-28), 25-21) and Central Noble (25-8, 25-15) to win their pool.
Aaron had 41 kills and 15 digs on the day while Kleeberg had 77 assists and 22 digs for Prairie Heights. Chloe Riehl had 24 kills, 24 digs and six aces. Eash also had 22 digs.
Garrett defeated Fairfield in the third-place match 25-20, 25-23. Taylor Gerke had 19 assists, 10 kills and two aces for the Railroaders (22-9). Morgan Ostrowski had eight kills and six digs.
Barons 2-1 at Whitko Invite
SOUTH WHITLEY — DeKalb was 2-1 in the Whitko Invitational Saturday.
The Barons defeated North Miami (25-10, 22-25, 25-12) and the host Wildcats (25-18, 24-26, 25-18). DeKalb lost to Columbia City 25-19, 25-23.
Hope Moring had 44 assists, 19 kills and 11 aces on the day for the Barons. Aiva Ring had 25 digs.
Prep Football Chargers JV team tops ’Busco
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity football team defeated Churubusco 28-22 on Monday.
The Chargers (5-3) rallied from a 16-0 deficit five minutes into the first quarter to win.
With brother and former Charger running back Gustavo Taylor in attendance on military leave, Fernando Macias had over 200 yards of offense and three touchdowns to lead West Noble. That included a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Chargers in front.
Kyler Slowke threw a touchdown pass to Teagan Clouse for the Chargers. Bradyn Barth kicked four extra points. Kyle Barnes recovered a West Noble onside kick.
College Football MIAA honors Trine’s Naif, Davis
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Josh Davis and Kyle Naif were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week on Monday.
Davis, a senior wide receiver from Sterling Heights, Michigan, received the weekly special teams award. He returned an Olivet kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter in the Thunder’s 35-14 road victory on Saturday afternoon.
Naif, a junior linebacker from Riverview. Michigan, was named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week. He made seven tackles, including five assists, and recovered a Comet fumble and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.
College Soccer Thunder women blank Bulldogs
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team beat Adrian 4-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Docking Stadium Tuesday night.
Freshman Teresa Ashbrook scored her 12th and 13th goals of the season for the Thunder in her return to the lineup after missing the past few matches. She also had an assist.
Olivia Butterworth and Veronica Ocampo also scored for Trine (12-1-1, 3-1 MIAA). Olivia Argentieri had two assists, and Grace Meara added an assist. Sophie Aschemeier made five saves in getting the shutout.
The Bulldogs are 9-6, 5-1.
On Saturday in Holland, Michigan, the Thunder lost their first match of the season, falling to Hope 2-1.
The Flying Dutch and Trine exchanged goals 42 seconds apart early in the second half. Margaret Owsiany scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 8:34 left.
Olivia Buttersworth scored for the Thunder to tie the match at 1 in the 59th minute. Aschemeier made seven saves in goal. Hope outshot Trine 21-5.
Trine men win at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team won 2-0 over Olivet in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Sunday afternoon at Olivet High School.
Tyler Murphy and Alhasan Yahya scored for the Thunder in the second half. Yahya’s goal came on a penalty kick.
Troy Saylor made three saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder (6-6, 1-1 MIAA). Trine outshot the Comets 17-5.
On Saturday night in Bloomington, the Thunder lost to NCAA Division I Indiana University 9-0.
The Hoosiers led 8-0 at the half. Samuel Sarver had two goals and three assists for IU, and Victor Bezerra had two goals and an assist.
Saylor made six saves in the second half and Luis Rodriguez had three saves in the first half for Trine.
College Volleyball Trine bests Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine’s women’s volleyball team defeated Olivet 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at the Upton Center Friday night.
Jacqueline Baughman had 39 assists, 14 digs, seven kills, one ace and a block assists to lead the Thunder. Olivia Jolliffe had 14 digs, nine kills and four block assists.
Francesca Queary had 12 kills and Hannah Sands added nine kills and two block assists for Trine. Kacie VanKalker had 19 digs and Samantha Carlin had 15 digs. Bethany Ulring pitched in three aces.
College Golf Trine women finish fall season
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was sixth on Friday with 343 and seventh on Saturday with 341 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Championship at Bedford Valley Country Club.
Maire Sullivan shot 80 and Carli Sanford shot 85 to lead the Thunder on Saturday. Sullivan paced Trine on Friday with an 82, and Lily Williamson and Reagan Guthrie had 86s.
The Thunder finished seventh in the league’s fall standings and were not among the top four teams to qualify for the MIAA’s NCAA Division III Automatic Qualifier Tournament, which will take place in the spring.
