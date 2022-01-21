ANGOLA — Senior forward Lauren Leach had 20 points on senior night to lead the Angola girls basketball team to a 59-33 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Churubusco Friday night at Angola High School.
The Hornet boys capped the varsity doubleheader with 63-52 victory over the Eagles.
Kylie Caswell added 11 points for the Angola girls (14-8, 7-3 NECC) in their NECC finale. The Eagles are 7-13, 2-7.
Columbia City 62,
DeKalb 30
In Columbia City, the Class 4A 11th-ranked Eagles took a 14-0 lead after one quarter in the Northeast 8 Conference win.
Rebekah Marshall led Columbia City (18-1, 5-1 NE8) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Molly Baker had 10 points.
Lillie Cone had 10 points for the Barons (8-11, 1-4). Ashley Cox and Delaney Cox had six points each and Elizabeth Martin scored five.
In other area girls action Friday, Lakeland’s junior varsity team defeated Hamilton’s varsity squad 43-34.
Boys
Angola 63, Churubusco 52
Junior guard Landon Herbert had 18 points to lead the Hornets (5-7, 3-2 NECC). Senior DeVonte Dickerson had 13 points, and classmate Dylan Oberlin scored 10.
Senior Evan Love had 18 points and sophomore Drew Pliett scored 12 for the Eagles (0-11, 0-4).
In other area boys action Friday night, Lakeland won at home over Hamilton 68-15. That was the Lakers’ first NECC victory of the season.
