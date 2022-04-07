AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s baseball team rallied from an early deficit against West Noble Thursday afternoon and held off the Chargers late to win 5-3.
West Noble (0-3) got going in the top of the first inning and was also opportunistic in scoring two runs.
The Panthers (1-1) scored two runs in the third inning to tie the contest, then added three more runs in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.
The Chargers got a run in the sixth inning to make it a 5-3 game. But Lakewood Park got some key outs late in the contest with West Noble runners on base to secure the victory.
Sophomore catcher Kayden Kirtley juggled a foul pop-up along the backstop and hung on for West Noble’s second out in the top of the seventh inning. After an infield single by the Chargers, LPC sophomore Corbin White got a strikeout for the final out of the game in a complete game victory.
The Panthers have no juniors and seniors on their roster. White struck out 10 Chargers and also drove in two runs on offense.
“He’s a bulldog and is the best catcher in northern Indiana when he’s not pitching. Only being a sophomore, that’s scary,” an emotional Lakewood Park coach Scott Boles said of White.
“Half of our team hasn’t played baseball in four or five years. Our kids fight and work and they don’t stop.”
Consistency has to improve for West Noble to improve on a 2-23 season from a year ago. First-year Charger coach Aaron Coy said his guys could not sustain their good start.
“We started out swinging the bats well, then we fell asleep all the way around,” Coy said. “Our energy level sunk and we had a rough time.
“We’re trying to keep the morale high and build our baseball numbers up.”
Softball
Fremont 23,
Lakewood Park 2
Also on the LPC campus, Claire Foulk and Sydney Hinchcliffe hit grand slam home runs in the Eagles’ 14-run second inning and Fremont defeated the Panthers in five innings.
The Eagles (3-0) hit five more home runs Thursday and have hit 10 home runs in 19 innings of at-bats so far on this young season.
Freshman Rylee Goetz followed Foulk’s grand slam in the second with a solo shot. Hinchcliffe hit two home runs against LPC, and Kate Gannon added a homer.
Eagle sophomore Khloe Glendening was the starting and winning pitcher.
Senior Megan Knox homered for Lakewood Park (1-1).
