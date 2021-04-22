College Football
4 Trine guys named to Hampshire Honor Society
IRVING, Texas — Four Trine University players were recently named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society for their efforts in the classroom: senior offensive lineman Eric Peters from Roanoke, senior placekicker Ike Sheehan from Rushville, senior linebacker Isaac Zager from Lincoln, Nebraska; and junior receiver Colt Arthur from Bryan, Ohio.
A total of 908 players from 257 schools at all levels of college football qualified for the Hampshire Honor Society this year. They maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade point average or better throughout their entire course of undergraduate study, completed their final year of playing eligibility either last fall or this spring, met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements, and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.
College Triathlon Trine fares well in Hyco Lake event
ROXBORO, N.C. — Trine University’s women’s triathlon team competed in its only event of the 2020-21 academic year on Saturday at the Hyco Lake Triathlon. The Thunder were the best among NCAA Division III teams.
Trine had 97 points. Transylvania, Kentucky, was second with 148, and Eastern Mennonite, Virginia, was third with 150.
Thunder sophomore Amira Faulkner was the top finisher among NCAA Division III female participants with an overall time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 15 seconds. She finished the swim in 11:22, then finished the bike portion of the triathlon in 37:46. She ended her triathlon by running 5 kilometers in 18:27.
Trine sophomore Alli Smith was second in 1:09:11. East Noble graduate Kyra Warren was fourth in 1:14:50.
The Thunder also had Samantha Weaver in 10th at 1:19:46, senior Stacy Dibley in 12th at 1:20:28, and senior Tori Klingsmith finish in 1:30:11.
Golf
Youth program set at Bridgewater
AUBURN — Bridgewater Golf Club will hold its annual youth summer golf program.
The program starts June 16 and will be held weekly through mid-July. Girls and boys ages 5-13 are welcome. Instructors are PGA-certified.
More details and registration are available at the Bridgewater golf shop.
