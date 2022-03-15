BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights senior Lillie Booher recently signed with the University of Northwestern, Ohio to continue her softball career at the NAIA collegiate level.
Academically, Booher will study business management and administration. She said she chose UNOH partly because of its familiarity to Prairie Heights.
“I chose UNOH because it is a perfect transition from Prairie Heights to college as it has a lot of similarities, in size, values, and students,” Booher said. “I felt completely at home during my visits to the college.”
As the Panthers starting second baseman last season, Booher helped lead the team to a 16-9 record and third place finish in the Northeast Corner Conference. She was third on the team in batting average (.453), hits (34) and runs batted in (23), and was second in slugging percentage (.773), doubles (7) and home runs (5).
“I chose to play softball in college because it has had a significant impact on my life and has set me up for success in my future life by implementing values and leadership personality traits to better me overall as an individual,” Booher said.
“I strive to set a good example for my younger siblings and any others that look up to me. I have worked hard to reach this goal because I want to make my family proud.”
Booher has played on several teams across multiple leagues with coaches and teammates who have allowed her to become a better player and allowed her to form new friendships, including the South Milford and Orland Tri-County leagues, the Summit City Sluggers and the Midwest USSSA Pride travel teams, among others.
“I have already met some of the incoming freshmen I will be playing with and we clicked instantly through a team bonding activity,” Booher said. “I want to be a support mechanism to any teammates experiencing difficulties and I will strive to be a leader on my team and lead by example academically and athletically.”
Booher credited her parents Martin and Tiffany for allowing her to have opportunities to play and excel at softball from a young age, saying that they have supported her through every step of the journey.
“My mom has been my No. 1 supporter through challenges in health and always will be. She has taught me to overcome obstacles and keep my emotions in check and my head up,” Booher said. “I would also like to thank my dad for coaching me and my friends through the years and teaching me the fundamentals to transform me into a college athlete.
While in college, Booher said she will be dedicating her entire college athletic experience to her great friend and late classmate, Tyler Curtis. Tyler was killed in a car accident last year and would have turned 18 today.
“Tyler was a phenomenal baseball player that no longer gets to play the game and would be playing in college as well if he were still on this earth,” Booher said. “My dad overcame a near fatal automobile accident. Both of these experiences that occurred in the last year have humbled me and I am extremely grateful for every opportunity that I am given on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.