GARRETT — Jakob Jones was disappointed to end his senior wrestling season with a loss at semi-state.
He’ll have plenty of chances to be more successful on the mat. Jones has committed to wrestle at Trine University.
The Thunder compete in NCAA Division III and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
“My season didn’t end how I wanted it to,” Jones said. “To be able to continue my career as a wrestler makes me happy.
“I’ve been to Trine a couple of times. There are really good facilities and the coaches are great. I knew that’s where I want to be.”
Jones said he hasn’t yet decided on a field of study.
Coming from a wrestling program that’s won four straight sectionals and four straight regionals is something colleges notice.
“We have a good reputation,” said Garrett coach Nick Kraus, himself a former star wrestler at Trine. “They saw that Jakob’s grown so much and will continue to grow. He’s going to have to lift weights to fill into the 125-pound class.
“He knows what he needs to do. He’s from a program where he knows he has to work. They’re not going to have to worry about him working hard when he gets to college.”
Jones went 22-17 as a senior. He was third in both the Northeast Corner Conference and sectional, and took fourth in the regional to advance to semi-state.
“They know me and they know my coach,” Jones said. “They’ve talked about the potential they think I have and what they can bring out of me in college.”
The work ethic the Garrett wrestling program demands figures to help him make the necessary progress.
“Jakob’s come a long way since he started wrestling,” Kraus said. “Where he is as a senior compared to where he was as a freshman is night and day. He’ll continue to do that at Trine.
“Coach (Tom) Hall at Trine, they just had the best finish they’ve had since he’s been the coach at the (NCAA Division III Midwest) regional, so they’re looking to continue doing that. They’re a program on the rise and it’s a good program to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.