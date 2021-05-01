NEW HAVEN — The state’s fourth-ranked Angola boys track and field team won the 65th annual New Haven Relays Friday night, scoring 115 points.
The Hornets were fifth with 74 points and Garrett was seventh with 41 in the girls’ meet.
Van Wert, Ohio, was second in the boys’ meet with 97, followed by the host Bulldogs (87) and Leo in fourth with 84.
Angola junior Izaiah Steury was the high point scorer in the meet for the boys. He won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He was stretched to run the 800 and was second to Leo senior Jackson Ringwood by a little over a second and a half. Ringwood won in 2 minutes, 0.49 seconds, and Steury crossed the finish line in 2:02.11.
Steury won the 3,200 in 9:44.81 and was first in the 1,600 in 4:22.73 by a little over seven seconds over runner-up Dan Adair from Concordia.
Garrett Sauter won both hurdles races and Tim Macomber won both throwing events for the Hornets.
Sauter won the 110 high hurdles in 15.11 seconds in blowing away the field. Woodlan senior Max Moore was second in 16.76 seconds. That’s 1.65 seconds back.
Sauter won the 300 hurdles in 40.98 seconds. He was also third in the long jump with a leap of 19-3.
Macomber threw the discus 155 feet, 1 inch, and threw the shot 49-10.
Angola’s Brandon Villafuerte was third in the shot put at 43-1.5.
The Hornets were third in the 4-by-400 relay in 3:33.73. Van Wert won in 3:28.51.
Angola was fifth in both the 4-by-800 (9:10.80) and 4-by-100 (45.78) relays.
Hornet freshman Sam Yarnelle was fifth in the 1,600 (4:45.19) and seventh in the 3,200 (10:21.26). Sophomores Alex Meyer and Aidan Weiss tied for fifth at 5-4.
In the girls’ meet, Gracynn Hinkley won the 1,600 (5:21.25) and the 3,200 (11:38.53) and freshman Morgan Gaerte was first in the high jump at 5-4 to lead AHS.
Freshman Kylie Caswell was third in the 400 for the Hornets in 1:02.30, and Lauren Leach was fourth in the high jump at 4-10. Gracie Pellicia was fourth in the 100 dash (13.97 seconds), fifth in the 200 (28.86) and tied for seventh in the pole vault with teammate Isabella Trine at 7-6.
Angola scored in all three relays, placing fifth in both the 4-by-800 (11:00.16) and the 4-by-400 (4:25.79) and sixth in the 4-by-100 (54.22 seconds).
The Railroaders’ top finish was third in the 4-by-100 relay in 52.66 seconds.
Sadie Best was fourth in both throwing events, sending the discus 103-7 and tossing the shot 29-11.5. Ella Baver was fourth in the pole vault at 8 feet, and Nataley Armstrong was fourth in the 400 in 1:02.84.
Central Noble Invitational
In Albion, Churubusco’s boys won the meet with 169 points.
Led by the meet’s Outstanding Athlete Clayton Kirkpatrick, the host Cougars were second and ahead of third-place West Noble 124.5-124.
Garrett was fourth with 60 points, followed by Westview (56), Prairie Heights (45.5) and Eastside (34).
Riley Buroff, Hunter Bianski and Eli Lantz won two events apiece for the Eagles. Buroff won the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-1, and was first in the 400 in 51.1 seconds. He also anchored ‘Busco’s 4-by-400 relay to victory in 3:35.6. The team also included Dylan Stroder, Lantz and Nick Nondorf.
Bianski won both throwing events, throwing the discus 143-7 and the shot 48-4.5.
Lantz won the 800 (2:05) and the 1,600 (4:42.4). He was a part of two winning relay teams for the Eagles. The other was the 4-by-800 relay that finished in 8:56 and also included Stroder, Evan Palmer and T.J. Emenhiser.
For the Cougars, Kirkpatrick won the long jump (20 feet), the 110 hurdles (15.49 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (41.4 seconds). He was also second in the 200 in 22.9 seconds.
CN also won the 4-by-100 relay in 47 seconds with the team of Josh Thompson, Devin Hiestand, Cam Elias and Ashton Smith.
Smith was second in both 100 (11.8 seconds) and the long jump (18-11.75). Isaac Clay was second in both throwing events, making the shot travel 41-7.5 and the discus 134-10.
For the Chargers, Jalen Gonzalez won the 100 (11 seconds) and the 200 (22.7).
West Noble was second in all three relays. Grant Flora was second in the 3,200 in 10:20.3. The Chargers had two guys in the top three in the 100 with Hunter Foreman in third in 11.8 seconds.
Garrett was led by four fourth-place finishes: Seth Montoya in the 100 (11.9 seconds) and the 200 (24.2), and by the 4-by-100 and 4-by-800 relays.
Westview’s top finish was a second from Lyndon Miller in the 800 in 2:07. Dominic Hostetler was third in both hurdles events, finishing the 110 highs in 17.3 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 44.7 seconds.
For Prairie Heights, Zach Wiseman won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12 feet. Kawliga Glasgo was third in the 3,200 (10:25.2) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:57).
For Eastside, Konnor Lower won the 3,200 in 10:12.4, and Nicolas Blair was second in the 400 in 52.7 seconds.
Adams Central Invitational
In Monroe, the Fremont boys were second to Bluffton, 173-119. The Eagle girls were missing some athletes due to COVID-19 quarantine and finished fifth with 55 points.
The FHS boys had three event victories, senior Garrett Kelly in the high jump at 6 feet, senior Armani Guzman in the 800 in 2:12.33 and sophomore Wyatt Claxton in the 400 in 56.82 seconds.
All three Eagle relay teams placed second. Guzman was also second in the 1,600 in 5:05.15.
Jon Armstrong was second in the shot put at 40-4 and third in the discus at 111-3. Anthony Hart was second in the 200 in 24.56 seconds and third in the 100 in 12.52 seconds. Logan Brace was third in both hurdles races, finishing the 110 highs in 18.26 seconds and the 300 in 46.13.
In the girls’ meet, Fremont’s Morgan Gannon scored in four events, finishing second in the 3,200 in 12:33.28, third in both the 1,600 (5:40.44) and the 800 (2:37.16), and placing fourth in the 400 in 1:09.22.
Eagle Katie Berlew was second in the high jump at 4-6. Ashanti Combs was third in the shot put at 28-8.
