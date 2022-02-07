Boys basketball kind of got lost in the shuffle last week due to the girls basketball sectionals going on. But the girls deserved to get the shine, because they produced some really exciting basketball.
However, the power rankings march forward with just the guys for the next few weeks before their postseason tournament gets underway.
No. 1 Eastside
Record: 17-1, 7-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Blazers were off last week after their game was postponed due to the snow storm. They make up for it this week with a pair of games on the week. First, they take on rival Garrett then welcome Adams Central. I expect one of these teams to put a scare into Eastside, but not enough to pull off the upset.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 18-1, 7-1 NECC
Last week: 2
While Eastside was unable to play one game last week, the Cougars played two. In the conference game against Prairie Heights, Connor Essegian broke his own scoring record with a 48-point performance. He hit 10 three-pointers in the win and moved to 24th in career scoring in Indiana. He has 2,220 career points, and he should crack the top 20 in the next game or two.
No. 3 Prairie Heights
Record: 9-7, 5-3 NECC
Last week: 3
The Panthers kept pace with the Cougars for a half on Saturday, which is better than most teams. Heights has to try and rebound against some quality competition this week against DeKalb and Westview. Both are winnable games for the the Panthers.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 9-6, 3-4 NECC
Last week: 4
The Chargers took care of LaVille over the weekend, and in the win, Austin Cripe reached the 1,000-point mark for his career. Cripe has turned into one of the best scorers in the area and is only going to become more dangerous in the next year.
No. 5 Fremont
Record: 9-6, 3-3 NECC
Last week: 5
The Eagles were also winners in their lone game of the week at Canterbury. It was a little too close for comfort, but a win is a win. Fremont hosts Fairfield this week, which should be a fun matchup at The Cage.
Others considered: DeKalb, East Noble, Westview, Angola.
