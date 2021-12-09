Two area players received All-State honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association recently.
Those chosen were recognized at a banquet in November.
Henry Torres of West Noble was a third-team All-State selection for boys soccer, and Hope Lewis of DeKalb received All-State honorable mention for girls soccer.
Torres, a senior, finished his prep career as West Noble’s all-time scoring leader. He had 46 goals and five assists this season.
He was also named first-team all-district by the coaches and was a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference pick.
Lewis, a senior, tied the school record for goals in a season with 35. The record was set by her sister, Faith.
Lewis also had eight assists. She was all-district and first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference. She was also an ISCA Academic All-State choice.
She is third all-time in goals at DeKalb with 74.
Other Academic All-State selections from the area included Walker Blaschak of Angola, A.J. Hersel and Brady Wright of Angola, Thomas Loeffler of Garrett, Isaac Burns and Conner Keeslar of Prairie Heights, Brian Diaz, Diego Flores, David Mendoza and Cy Wolheter of West Noble, Bohdy Bontrager, Asher Bontrager, Spencer Conatser, Gramm Egli, Evan Litwiller, Adrian Miller and Sean Nordman of Westview, and Nate Fillenwarth, Alden Lewis and Jacob Ley of DeKalb for the boys.
Also making Academic All-State for the girls were Jade Allen, Madelyn Boehmer, Ana Estrada, Riley Oxford, Aliyah Kern, Charity Lewis, Sydney Mansfield, Caroline Pranger and Katie Witte of DeKalb, Grace Iddings, Brooklyn Olinger, Manisha Ramachandran, and Alivia Rasler of Lakeland, Jasmine Bontrager, Paige Riegsecker and Stacy Stutzman of Westview, and Ashlynn Diehl, Sophia Gruszczyk, Sydnee Smith and Lacie Stanley of East Noble.
