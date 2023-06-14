Prep Boys Golf EN’s Norden named Academic All-State
Recent East Noble High School graduate Ryan Norden was picked to the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s Boys Academic All-State Team.
Norden is one of 15 boys to make the Academic All-State Team. The golf Academic All-State Team is regarded as one of the hardest teams to be a part of.
Other nearby IHSGCA Academic All-State honorees are Northridge’s Brock Reschly, Leo’s Patrick Judd and Homestead’s Karson Cabe.
Minimum requirements for nomination to the IHSCGA Boys Academic All-State Team include the golfer must be a high school senior, have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum combined SAT score score of 1,100, or its ACT equivalent, must participate in at least 50% of his team’s varsity matches this spring, must have played in the sectional this spring, and his coach must be a current paid member of the IHSGCA prior to nominating his golfer.
