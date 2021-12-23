Prep Wrestling Hornets 5-0 in Snider Super Dual
FORT WAYNE — Angola won all five of its duals in the Snider Super Dual Wednesday. The Hornets improved to 19-7 on the season.
Angola defeated Monroe Central (54-30), Northrop (58-21), Heritage (48-28), Huntington North (48-25) and the host Panthers (47-27).
In other action Wednesday, Fremont defeated Eastside 42-39 in the old Butler High School gym.
Railroaders defeat Carroll
GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling team was a 42-26 winner over Carroll Tuesday.
Winning by pin for Garrett were Jakob Jones (113 pounds), Hayden Brady (120), Tanner McMain (126), Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Sam Ross (285).
Chase Leech (152) and Jesse Badger (170) won their matches by decision. Hayden Williams (132) won by injury default.
Garrett 42, Carroll 26
285 — Ross (GR) won by 3:00 pin over Yeiser (Ca). 106 — Blackburn (Ca) won by 9-6 dec. over K.Baker (GR). 113 — Jones (GR) won by 3:53 pin over Velazquez (Ca). 120 — Brady (GR) won by :51 pin over Stroud (Ca). 126 — McMain (GR) won by :16 pin over Sutton (Ca). 132 — Williams (GR) won by injury default over Timothee (Ca). 138 — Gilbert (GR) won by 3:18 pin over Smith (Ca). 145 — Todd (Ca) won by 3-2 dec. over B.Baker (GR). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 10-6 pin over Brickey (Ca). 160 — Landez (Ca) won by 11-2 maj. dec. over Minnich (GR). 170 — Badger (GR) won by 12-7 dec. over Jeffries (Ca). 182 — Blosser (Ca) won by 14-6 maj. dec. over Gibson (GR). 195 — Eberhard (Ca) won by 1:36 pin over Bickley (GR). 220 — Bennett (Ca) won by 1:52 pin over G.Baker (GR).
Prep Basketball Local players named top nominees
Forwards Grace Kreischer from Eastside and Chase Bachelor from Prairie Heights were both named Top Nominees for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week awards for last week’s efforts.
Blackhawk tops Baron girls
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb led by a point at the half but couldn’t the lead and took a 43-37 loss at Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
Ashley Cox led the Barons (5-9) with 18 points and also had six rebounds. She made two three-pointers.
Lillie Cone hit three threes and added 11 for DeKalb. Biz Martin had eight points and nine rebounds.
Hamilton-Fremont games postponed
FREMONT — The Hamilton-Fremont varsity and junior varsity boys basketball games scheduled for today were postponed again due to sickness within the Marines’ program.
The games will be made up on Feb. 19.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Dec. 13.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Joey Glover for men (149 pins) over average, Megan Books for women (142) and Ryleigh Marquardt for youth (117).
MEN: Booster — Jason Flaugh 279, 759 series, Joey Glover 277, 733 series, Billy Zink 259, 713 series, Fred Grams 258, Mike Cassleman 257, Chad Griffith 257. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 264, Lucas Schutt 258. Friday Morning Trio — Dan Hartleroad 279, 730 series, Tate Harris 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 2444, 640 series, Amy Patrick 219, 584 series, Rachael Gardner 200, 558 series. Coffee — Jane Ellert 203. Booster — Heather Newman 232, Jamie Crosby 216. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 202, 566 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Ryleigh Marquardt 504 series, Hope Moring 218, 596 series, Madi Flaugh 209, 541 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.