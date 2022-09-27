WATERLOO — There was a lot to digest in DeKalb’s wild 56-48 home victory over Huntington North Friday night at Cecil E. Young Field.
Senior quarterback Tegan Irk completed 33-of-45 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns. The 33 completions and 390 passing yards are new single-game Baron football record.
The previous completion record in a game was set by Harrison Price in 2014 when he completed 24 passes in the Barons’ 29-17 home loss to the Spartans on Sept. 26, 2014. The previous single-game passing yards record was held by Brad Weber, who had 341 yards in 1993 against Columbia City.
The five touchdown passes in a game ties a school record held by several other DeKalb signal callers.
The other quarterbacks to find the end zone through the air five times were Weber against New Haven in 1994, Kyle Dunham in 2017 against Huntington North, and Irk himself when he accomplished the feat against the Vikings last year.
Senior tight end Derek Overbay also set a new record for receptions in a game with 13. He had 13 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
The old receptions in a game record was 11 by Donnie Wiley last season at Huntington North and Will Chrisman vs. Norwell on Oct. 2, 2015. Wiley had 11 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns in the Barons’ 50-49 win over the Vikings on Sept. 24, 2021. Chrisman had 11 catches for 172 yards and two TDs in DeKalb’s 31-0 home win over the Knights in 2015.
The Barons had 604 yards of total offense against Huntington North Friday night. That also includes 200 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns from sophomore running back Caiden Hinkle. Junior Caden Pettis caught five passes for 92 yards.
Irk has completed nearly 58% of his passes (109-189) for 1,275 yards and 16 touchdowns with only one interception through the Barons’ first five games.
Irk and the Barons will face a stiff challenge on the road from Northeast 8 Conference leader Norwell on Friday.
Chargers pounding along
West Noble imposed its will on another opponent Friday in the Garrett Railroaders as its strong season continued.
The Chargers took a 13-0 lead after one quarter and overcame a Garrett touchdown run from Robert Koskie early in the second quarter to build their lead to 26-6 lead at the half.
West Noble ran for 286 yards at 5.8 yards per carry in defeating the Railroaders 40-14 on Charger Hill. The Chargers are 5-1, 2-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division.
Sophomore Seth Pruitt led West Noble with 126 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Sophomore Fernando Macias had 13 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Drew Yates ran 12 times for 65 yards and a TD, and also threw a touchdown pass to senior Noah Dubea.
The Chargers overcame 171 yards on 27 carries from Koskie, who also caught a pass for 22 yards. They did that by being plus-3 in turnover margin, forcing three Garrett turnovers while not giving the ball away.
West Noble travels to Lakeland Friday to wrap up NECC Big School Division play for the season.
