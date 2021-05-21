FORT WAYNE — Churubusco’s boys track and field team finished second and Lakewood Park Christian tied for eighth in the Fort Wayne North Side Sectional Thursday.
Area athletes earned nine berths to next Thursday’s Marion Regional with top-three sectional finishes before callbacks. That includes three boys winning four sectional championships, Eagle Hunter Bianski in the shot put and the discus, Churubusco’s Riley Buroff in the high jump and Panther Colton White in the 800-meter run.
The Eagles had 79 points and were a distant second behind sectional champion Carroll, who had 129.2 points. Leo was third with 75, which is a point higher than fourth-place Concordia. Northrop was fifth with 68.2 points.
Lakewood Park and Woodlan both had 31 points. The Panthers have two regional qualifiers in White and 100 sectional runner-up Zach Collins. White won the 800 in 1 minute, 55.45 seconds. Collins was second in the 100 in 11 seconds flat. He was 11 hundredths of a second behind champion Tavarious Easley-Jones from Snider.
Bianski won the discus with a throw of 150 feet, 1 inch and was first in the shot put at 53-3. He was at least six feet further than both runners-up.
Buroff won the high jump by clearing the bar at 6-2. The sophomore was also second in the 400 in a school-record time of 49.81 seconds.
Other Eagles who were sectional runners-up were junior Nick Nondorf in the 110 hurdles in 15.81 seconds and sophomore Isaac Rinker in the pole vault at 12-6.
Also qualifying for the regional from Churubusco was junior Caiden Shively in the pole vault. He placed third at 12 feet.
Considering that this Fort Wayne sectional is one of the faster sectionals in the state, area athletes did get callbacks to advance to regional. One of them was senior Eli Lantz, who was a hundredth of a second from third-place runner Jackson Ringwood from Leo in the 800. Lantz was fourth in a school-record time of 1:57.37.
Churubusco’s 4-by-400 relay also got called back after finishing sixth in 3:32.64 with the quartet of Nondorf, Buroff, junior Dylan Stroder and Lantz.
Other Eagles getting called back to regional were junior Ethan Hille in the long jump and sophomore Wyatt Neireiter in the 1,600. Hille was fifth in the long jump at sectional at 20-4 while Neireiter was sixth in the 1,600 in 4:40.41.
For Lakewood Park, Collins was also fourth in both the long jump (20-10.5) and the high jump (5-10). He was 1.5 inches from third place and the final regional qualifying spot in the long jump.
F.W. North Side Sectional
Team Scores
1. Carroll 129.2 points, 2. Churubusco 79, 3. Leo 75, 4. Concordia 74, 5. Northrop 68.2, 6. Bishop Dwenger 49.2, 7. Snider 36.2, 8t. Lakewood Park and Woodlan 31, 10. F.W. South Side 30.2, 11. F.W. North Side 15, 12. Blackhawk Christian 6.
Event results
(Top 3 advance to Marion Regional)
100 — 1. Easley-Jones (Sni) 10.89, 2. Z. Collins (LP) 11, 3. L. Pratt (Con) 11.03, 4. Slick (Leo) 11.16, 5. Handerson (Wdln) 11.27, 6. M. Smith (Car) 11.42, 7. Ventruella (BD) 11.42, 8. Billingsley (Sni) 11.50, 9. Steely (Car) 11.59.
200 — 1. Slick (Leo) 22.10, 2. L. Pratt (Con) 22.28, 3. Kerlegrand (Ntrp) 22.75, 4. Klug (Car) 22.80, 5. D. Williams (FWSS) 22.81, 6. Schlatter (Car) 23.16, 7. Lee (Sni) 23.65, 8. Handerson (Wdln) 23.91.
400 — 1. D. Sanders (Ntrp) 48.90, 2. Buroff (CH) 49.81, 3. Schlatter (Car) 49.84, 4. Klug (Car) 50.51, 5. Zehr (Con) 51.41, 6. Till (BD) 51.63, 7. Kerlegrand (Ntrp) 52.28, 8. McCullough (Sni) 52.32.
800 — 1. C. White (LP) 1:55.45, 2. C. Jackson (Ntrp) 1:57.09, 3. Ringwood (Leo) 1:57.36, 4. E. Lantz (CH) 1:57.37, 5. Adair (Con) 1:57.45, 6. K. Robinson (BC) 1:58.27, 7. Sloffer (Car) 1:59.21, 8. Milledge (Sni) 1:59.32.
1,600 — 1. Sloffer (Car) 4:27.71, 2. Row (BD) 4:30.66, 3. Strothman (Con) 4:34.71, 4. Bentz (Con) 4:38.93, 5. Shappel (Leo) 4:39.57, 6. Neireiter (CH) 4:40.41, 7. Roper (Sni) 4:42.32, 8. Sutter (BD) 4:44.66.
3,200 — 1. Schlegel (Con) 9:47.97, 2. Row (BD) 9:53.91, 3. Fikes (Con) 9:56.71, 4. Lohman (Car) 10:01.89, 5. Nix (BD) 10:09.25, 6. Nietert (Car) 10:20.04, 7. Steidinger (Leo) 10:24.01, 8. Wilson (Ntrp) 10:33.03.
4x100 relay — 1. Snider (Haupert, Easley-Jones, Juarez, K. Billingsley) 43.13, 2. Carroll 43.65, 3. Bishop Dwenger 44.03, 4. F.W. South Side 44.16, 5. F.W. North Side 44.29, 6. Woodlan 44.46, 7. Northrop 45.65, 8. Churubusco (Hille, Fleetwood, K. Papenbrock, T. Emenhiser) 46.25.
4x400 relay — 1. Northrop (Kerlegrand, D. Sanders, James, C. Jackson) 3:23.40, 2. Carroll 3:27.52, 3. Concordia 3:28.93, 4. Bishop Dwenger 3:29.04, 5. Leo 3:29.38, 6. Churubusco (Nondorf, Buroff, Stroder, E. Lantz) 3:32.64, 7. Snider 3:34.68, 8. F.W. South Side 3:36.74.
4x800 relay — 1. Leo (Hartleroad, Shappell, Steidinger, Ringwood) 7:59.46, 2. Concordia 8:00.73, 3. Northrop 8:14.50, 4. Carroll 8:30.46, 5. Bishop Dwenger 8:37.94, 6. F.W. North Side 8:40.76, 7. Woodlan 9:02.59, 8. Blackhawk Christian 9:34.52.
110 hurdles — 1. Rivas (Leo) 14.32, 2. Nondorf (CH) 15.81, 3. M. Moore (Wdln) 15.94, 4. Oduma (Car) 16.03, 5. Bodecker (Car) 16.37, 6. Delatorre (Leo) 17.04, 7. Stanley (FWSS) 17.10, 8. Stores (BD) 17.54, 9. K. Rinker (CH) 17.55.
300 hurdles — 1. Rivas (Leo) 39.06, 2. Z. Sauder (Car) 41.61, 3. Horwitz (Car) 42.17, 4. M. Moore (Wdln) 42.44, 5. Stanley (FWSS) 43.74, 6. Stephens (Sni) 43.82, 7. D. Miller (BC) 43.90, 8. K. Rinker (CH) 45.13.
High jump — 1. Buroff (CH) 6-2, 2. M. Moore (Wdln) 6, 3. C. Jones (Car) 6, 4. Z. Collins (LP) 5-10, 5. Hoffman (Leo) 5-8, 6. B. Miller (LP) 5-8, 7. Nondorf (CH) 5-8, 8t. Eldridge (Sni), Trahin (BD), Alexander (Ntrp), Bane (Car) and Jav. Malone (FWSS) 5-6.
Long jump — 1. D. Sanders (Ntrp) 21-9.5, 2. Jav. Malone (FWSS) 21-0.5, 3. D. Williams (FWSS) 21, 4. Z. Collins (LP) 20-10.5, 5. Hille (CH) 20-4, 6. Carmody (Car) 20-0.5, 7. Brooks (Wdln) 19-11.5, 8. M. Smith (Car) 19-8.
Shot put — 1. Bianski (CH) 53-3, 2. King (FWNS) 47-3, 3. Jacquay (Car) 45-2.75, 4. S. Hudson (Con) 45-0.5, 5. Baney (Ntrp) 44-5.5, 6. Tippmann (BD) 43-11, 7. DJ Allen (Leo) 43-3.75, 8. Dy. Bennett (Car) 42-11.
Discus — 1. Bianski (CH) 150-1, 2. Jacquay (Car) 143-8, 3. Wargo (Car) 143-2, 4. Bird (Ntrp) 136-7, 5. Nahrwold-Settle (Con) 125-4, 6. Trahin (BD) 123-9, 7. S. Hudson (Con) 122-5, 8. Baney (Ntrp) 116-4.
Pole vault — 1. Copeland (Car) 12-6, 2. I. Rinker (CH) 12-6, 3. Shively (CH) 12, 4. Kose (Leo) 12, 5. Rider (Sni) 11-6, 6. Almendralo (Ntrp) 10, 7. Ormiston (Car) 9-6, 8. T. Martin (BD) 9-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.