GARRETT — DeKalb boys golf coach James Fislar said his team has been practicing in all kinds of conditions in the preseason.
In their season opener Tuesday, the Barons were put to the test in gusty winds, and came away with a 171-200 win over Garrett on the back nine at Garrett Country Club.
The Railroaders also competed against Canterbury, which shot 187.
The Barons’ No. 2 and No. 4 players, Jack McComb and Gavin Morr, shared medalist honors by shooting 40.
“Our first event of the year, and we got a couple of 40s on the board with blustery winds out there,” Fislar said. “All in all it was a good day, keeping the ball below the hole.
“We haven’t missed a practice because of the weather. We played in some cold weather, some windy weather, some rainy weather.”
Thomas Loeffler shot a 44 and Logan Burns a 51 to lead Garrett. Joey Shaklik had a 41 to pace Canterbury.
“The course played a lot tougher tonight,” Garrett coach Dave Demske said. “Par was higher than 36 with the wind. There were a couple 40s in there that were pretty good rounds.”
DeKalb had all of its scores in the 40s, with Kyle Toyias shooting a 45, Will Potter a 46 and Grant McAfee a 47.
Other Garrett scores were Colton Weimer 52, Noah Dapp 53 and Brady Cook 62.
After losing an entire season last year to COVID, all prep golfers are happy to hit the links again.
‘It was nice to get a second-week-of-April match in and have some sunshine, and get the kids out and get them playing,” Demske said. “After last year, the kids are just enjoying the time together and enjoying being able to play golf.
“We have a young team compared to the team we have had in previous seasons. We’re still trying to figure out our identity and figure out who’s who, and working on things to make them better long-term.”
