WATERLOO — Suffice it to say, DeKalb is getting lots of use out of its brand new tennis courts.
In the first ever official match on the fresh surface, the Barons fought off Fremont 4-1, but not before Owen Holwerda outlasted Brody Foulk in a 3-hour, 22-minute battle at No. 1 singles.
Foulk had staved off one match point trailing 5-3, then won that game to make it 5-4. Holwerda fought from behind, however, and held serve in a lengthy fight in the next game to take the victory 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
“Both players are backboard players and they get to everything,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “Having two players like that you know it’s going to be a long match. That’s one of the longer ones I’ve seen coaching high school.
“Owen did pull through and that was nice to see him step up and finish off that match.”
Fremont coach Neal Frantz said it was likely close to the longest match ever for Fremont.
“Owen’s played three years of varsity, and Brody’s our lone varsity letterwinner,” Frantz said. “It was a very competitive match. There was not much difference between the two.”
DeKalb also got a straight-set win from Wyatt Derrow at two singles (6-1, 6-2) over Colton Guthrie.
The Barons took both doubles matches with their teams intact from last season. Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel took down Aiden Dombsch and Andrew McEntarfer 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1, and Grant Stuckey and Grant Fetter teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win Tyler Miller and Corbin Beerman at No. 2.
“Fremont lost almost everyone from the great team they had last year, and Coach Frantz has done a great job of keeping the greatness that they had,” Hartsough said. “It was a tough match. We appreciate we came out with a win, and we had to dig deep at a couple of places to make it happen.”
The Eagles picked up their point at three singles, with Jeremy Rude staging a big comeback in the second set for a 7-6, 7-5 win over Matt Beckmann. Rude trailed 5-1 in the second set before winning six straight games.
“I’m happy with Jeremy,” Frantz said. “He showed mental toughness to not give up and come back.
“DeKalb’s going to be one of the better teams on our schedule. I thought we competed really well. I’m not unhappy at all. We lost seven people and everybody but one person was in their first varsity match.”
Fremont won eight of the nine junior varsity matches. Isaac Perez, Jake Hilvers, Zander Reetz and Will Armey won singles matches for the Eagles. Fremont’s doubles teams of Ethan Grimm and Austin Fugate, Braden Crabill and Dylan Fanster, Ryan Baker and Charlie Senecal, and Hilvers and Reetz also won.
Luke Keesler won a singles match for the Barons.
DeKalb travels to play Lakeland tonight, while Fremont hosts Northrop on Thursday.
