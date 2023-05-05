WATERLOO — The key hits and hits in general eluded the DeKalb Barons Thursday.
Huntington North hurlers Cole Martz and Wesley Huff combined for a three-hitter as the Vikings stopped the Barons 4-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference game.
Martz fanned 11 and walked six in giving up two hits and an unearned run over five innings, and Huff checked the Barons on one hit and also allowed only an unearned run in the last two innings.
“It’s tough to win a game when you only get a few hits and 12 strikeouts,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “For what we did offensively, we played well. We had a couple missed plays here and there, one bad inning. It cost us the game.
“You’ve got to move on. We’ve got to go out and compete.”
Huff was in a jam after two pitches in the sixth. Alex Leslie singled and Aaden Lytle was hit by the next pitch. Leslie later scored on an errant pickoff attempt, but Huff battled back to leave two Barons on.
The left on base column was unkind to DeKalb again with 10 runners left stranded.
Donnie Wiley went the distance for DeKalb, permitting eight hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked one.
Martz had two hits, included a one-out double in the fourth. Lawson Doyle reached on an error with two outs, and with runners at the corners the Vikings worked a first-and-third play to break a 1-1 tie.
Two Baron errors helped Huntington North score two insurance runs in the sixth. Martz beat out an infield hit and went to third on an errant pickoff throw. He scored on Jace Gunn’s single.
After Doyle doubled, the Barons misplayed a bunt by James Linker allowing another run to score.
Gabe Gillespie and Parker Smith had the two hits for the Barons.
