BLOOMINGTON — Trine University senior Evie Miller ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the third time ever Friday at the Indiana University Invitational and finished second in a field of NCAA Division I athletes in a school record time of 10 minutes, 6.26 seconds.
According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association InfoZone online at ustfccca.org, Miller ran the second fastest time ever outdoors from a women’s NCAA Division III athlete in that event.
The fastest time ever was 9:58.83 by Annie Rodenfels of Centre, Kentucky, on May 10, 2019. Miller just got past Rodenfels’ 10:07.22 ran on May 23, 2019.
Miller finished second at IU to Notre Dame’s Olivia Markezich, who won in 10:00.90. Fighting Irish women took three of top four finishes, including Madeleine King in third at 10:21.16.
Little State Championships
At Indiana Wesleyan in Marion, the Thunder men placed sixth out of 15 teams with 67 points and the women scored 48 to finish seventh out of 14 teams.
On Friday, Noah McClellan led the men’s efforts by placing third in the javelin at 178 feet, 3.75 inches and finishing fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 42-9.25.
Eirik Eggen was eighth in the triple jump at 38-11.25. Trine’s 4-by-800 relay was eighth in 8:03.81.
On Saturday, sophomore Greysen Spohn led Trine by finishing second in the 110 hurdles in 14.72 seconds, followed closely by teammate Jake Gladieux in fourth at 14.97. Evan Selby finished eighth at 15.76.
Spohn added a third-place finish in the high jump with a leap of two meters, while senior Theo Samra placed fifth in the hammer with a throw of 51.96 meters. In the long jump, Ben Williams and Ethan Spahr finished sixth and seventh with respective jumps of 6.62 and 6.49 meters.
Trine’s 4x100 relay team was also second with a time of 41.69, four hundredths of a second behind Marian.
Freshman Joseph Packard had a fourth-place finish (15:22.86) in the 5,000, with teammate Noah Acker not far behind in sixth (15:29.78). Holden Martin ran 4:03.29 in the 1,500 to place seventh.
In the 100, sophomore Danny Vinson edged out teammate Josh Davis for sixth by .01 seconds at 10.77 seconds. Ben Williams was ninth with a time of 10.91. Williams was also seventh in the 200 at 21.88 seconds.
The Thunder women were paced on day one by Haley Livingston taking fifth in the triple jump at 35 feet.
Stephanie Hartpence was sixth in the javelin at 104-6.75. Trine was seventh in the 4-by-800 relay in 10:08.23. Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers was ninth in the shot put at 38-9.25.
On Saturday, Livingston and Valerie Obear had the best finishes for the Thunder by Livingston winning the 400 hurdles in 1:05.83 and Obear winning the hammer with a throw of 59.50 meters. Livingston also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 14.57 seconds and Obear was sixth in the discus at 41.19 meters.
The distance trio of freshman Lydia Randolph, junior Alli Smith and freshman Chloe Goodrich paced the Thunder with fifth (19:06.38), seventh (19:32.89) and eighth (19:34.39) place finishes, respectively, in the 5,000.
