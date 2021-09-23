The Lakers pulled off an upset last week over Angola and look to do it again against Central Noble tonight.
The Cougars are 5-0 for the first time since 2003 and have won their last four games by three scores or more.
In a Northeast Corner Conference crossover game, it's the most intriguing matchup of Week 6.
Central Noble at Lakeland
Records: Central Noble 5-0, 2-0 NECC Small, Lakeland 2-3, 1-1 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com, Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: The Cougars beat Fremont 56-12. The Lakers defeated Angola 30-28.
Last meeting: Central Noble won 35-15 on Sept. 25, 2020.
The Lakers are coming off the best win in the Ryan O'Shea era, so they will have to avoid a letdown. The Cougars are off to their best start in a couple of years. And although this is a cross-division game, a win for either will continue the momentum for the final third of the regular season.
Central Noble will need to follow the template Angola used a week ago. The Lakers allowed the Hornets' Finley Hasselman to run for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Will Hoover only played three snaps against Fremont last week, but the Cougars didn't need him to take down the Eagles. Even if Hoover doesn't get most of the touches, Chase Spencer, Ashton Smith, Tyler Shisler showed their capable of carrying the load.
Lakeland put up 374 yards of total offense against Angola week, their best output of this season by a wide margin. The Cougars have been stout on defense so far this season but have not faced an offense that's truly dynamic. If the Lakers can come close to repeating last week's total and limit the turnovers, they give themselves a chance to hang around until the end.
Central Noble has forced 15 turnovers this season, eight interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. The unit is led by Preston Diffendarfer with three picks.
Khamron Malaivanh and Caleb Sellers are the top runners for Lakeland. Malaivanh has 346 yards and two touchdowns, and Sellers has three scores and 227 rushing yards.
East Noble at Norwell
Records: East Noble 3-1, 1-1 NE8, Norwell 4-1, 2-1 NE8
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: East Noble lost 40-32 to Leo. Norwell won 35-18 over New Haven.
Last meeting: Norwell won 21-17 in Kendallville on Sept. 25, 2020.
The Knights of Kendallville suffered their first loss of the season last week in a game it felt it could have won if not for a disastrous first half.
East Noble will continue to pound the ball on the ground with Kainon Carico, who had 680 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The passing game will continue to develop as the season goes on, but this might not be this week as Norwell has the best pass defense in the Northeast 8 at 44 yards per game and eight interceptions.
When Norwell has the ball, it be a heavy-run threat, led by Luke Graft, who has 645 yards on 81 carries and nine touchdowns. Jon Colbert is another option in the backfield with 52 rushes for 485 yards and six touchdowns.
The Knights' Lleyton Bailey has thrown the ball 45 times and completed just over half his attempts. He's thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions.
East Noble did a better job in slowing down the Leo rushing attack in the second half last week. It will be key for the defense to get off to a better start this week. Rowan Zolman, Bryce Charles and Trace Holliday each had 25 solo tackles to lead the team and will be relied upon to set the tone early.
DeKalb at Huntington North
Records: DeKalb 0-5, 0-3 NE8, Huntington North 2-3, 1-2 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network
Last week: The Barons lost 51-28 to Columbia City. The Vikings won 34-17 over Bellmont.
Last meeting: Huntington North won 28-12 on Sept. 25, 2020.
Caiden Pettis quarterbacked the Barons last week and hit on 11-of-23 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions. Two of the touchdowns went to Logan Shultz-Montoya, who leads the conference in receptions with 20 and is second in yardage at 252.
DeKalb's defense struggled, allowing 392 rushing yards and 535 total yards. Nate Williams still leads the conference with nine tackles for loss. He and Landon Armstrong have been in on 53 and 49 tackles, respectively, and rank second and third in the NE8.
Huntington North, coming off its first NE8 win, is ranked fifth in the conference in both passing and rushing. Sophomore Noah Wagner is leading the Viking rushing attack and averages 7.3 yards a carry. Senior Keagan Landrum has completed 24-of-48 passes for 442 yards, with classmate Dillon Trout his top target with eight receptions for 145 yards.
Angola at Fairfield
Records: Angola 2-3, 1-1 NECC Big, Fairfield 1-4, 0-1 NECC Big
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: The Hornets lost to Lakeland 30-28. The Falcons were defeated by West Noble 13-6.
Last meeting: Fairfield won 29-17 on Sept. 25, 2020.
The home loss to the Lakers is troubling. Not having quarterback-defensive back Tyler Call and dynamic running back-linebacker Andre Tagliaferri should not justify the loss. Angola couldn't win with one of the best rushing games in program history as Finley Hasselman ran for 313 yards and three touchdowns.
Angola is not as strong as it has been defensively, and it has been that way against all types of competition this season, not just elite teams like Chelsea, Michigan, and Leo. Chelsea is the top-ranked team in Michigan in Division 4.
Angola has allowed 32 points per game and are not turning the opposition over all that much. Lakeland did not have any turnovers last week after having seven giveaways in a 28-0 home loss to Garrett the week before. Lakeland ran for 260 yards at 5.9 yards per carry. The Lakers also were 9-of-19 in later down conversions against the Hornets last week, 6-of-15 on third down and 3-of-4 on fourth down.
Fairfield is averaging 265.6 yards per game of total offense, including 243.6 yards per game rushing. That rushing total was enhanced by 501 yards in a lopsided win at Fremont on Sept. 10. Fairfield has also been hampered by turnovers at inopportune times.
The Falcons will have a hard time keeping up with Hasselman. If Call and/or Tagliaferri return, that will put Angola at a bigger advantage.
West Noble at Garrett
Records: West Noble 2-3, 1-1 NECC Big, Garrett 3-2, 1-0 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Chargers won 13-6 over Fairfield. The Railroaders lost 42-14 to Eastside.
Last meeting: Garrett blanked West Noble 21-0 on Sept. 25, 2020.
Garrett has lost to both powerhouses from the NECC Small Division, but still controls its destiny in the NECC Big Division as the only remaining unbeaten team.
West Noble rallied in the second half to top Fairfield. Peter Bradley ran for the Charger touchdown, and Julio Macias kicked the go-ahead extra point and added two field goals.
Bradley, a senior, is West Noble's leading rusher. A sophomore, Drew Yates leads the Charger offense and has completed 33-of-72 passes for 417 yards. Jonathan Schwartz is his top target with eight catches.
Garrett quarterback Aaden Lytle has completed 63% of his passes (47-74-3) for 518 yards. Christian Hess (19 catches, 167 yards) and Trey Richards (13 catches, 200 yards) are his top targets. Robert Koskie has been the workhorse of the running game with 101 carries for 442 yards.
Richards has been in on 43 tackles to lead the defense and Cody Bickley has been in on 37. Bickley has also blocked two placement kicks.
Eastside at Prairie Heights
Records: Eastside 5-0, 1-0 NECC Small, Prairie Heights 2-3, 0-2 NECC Small
Media: Panther Sports Network on Facebook; WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: The Blazers won 42-14 over Garrett. The Panthers lost 35-0 to Churubusco.
Last meeting: Eastside won 42-0 on Oct. 30, 2020 in the Class 2A sectional semi-finals.
The Panthers have accumulated 772 yards of total offense through five games according to MaxPreps.
Senior quarterback Luke Severe has completed 37-of-72 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Another senior, Camden Hall, has run 39 times for 240 yards and four scores. Junior Jaden Daniels has carried 16 times for 160 yards and two TDs.
Four receivers — junior twin brothers Jaden and Trenton Daniels, and seniors Hunter Allen and Sam Levitz — each have about 50 yards receiving.
Defensively, senior lineman Justus Spriggs and Hall far and away lead the Panthers.
Briggs has 64 total tackles, with 37 solo stops and assists on 27 others. Hall has 63 total tackles, including 40 solo stops. Allen has 3.5 sacks and Spriggs has three.
Senior Kyler Bibbee has 3.5 sacks for Eastside. Senior Bobby Davis has three and junior Dax Holman has 2.5 sacks.
Junior Dackotia Reed has 36 total tackles for the Blazers. Holman has 35 total tackles, junior Carsen Jacobs has 29 and junior Briar Munsey has 28.
Fremont at Churubusco
Records: Fremont 2-3, 0-1 NECC Small, Churubusco 3-2, 1-1 NECC Small
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube on tape delay, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Last week: Fremont lost 56-12 to Central Noble. Churubusco shut out Prairie Heights 35-0.
Last meeting: Churubusco beat Fremont 62-19 on Sept. 28, 2019.
Churubusco has played well over the last three weeks and will be the more advanced group of Eagles to take the field in Turtle Town tonight.
Fremont has given up over 400 rushing yards in a game in three of the last four contests. The gauntlet of strong NECC competition continues.
