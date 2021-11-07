LAGRANGE — The season was finally here for Lakeland girls basketball, and the Lakers started like they were glad the wait was over.
The Lakers overwhelmed DeKalb in the first quarter in building a 14-point lead. Though the Barons recovered and cut into the margin a few times, the early surge allowed the Lakers to keep their guests at arm’s length and take a 55-40 season-opening win Friday.
Faith Riehl, who scored a game-best 22 points, nailed a three on Lakeland’s first shot of the season to send her team to early leads of 7-0 and 11-2.
Peyton Hartsough, who added 16 points, assisted on two baskets and scored one of her own off a steal.
The Barons (1-1) struggled against some tight man-to-man pressure by the Lakers, and their three-point attempts weren’t falling. DeKalb missed all nine of its shots from behind the line in the first half.
To make matters worse, ball-handling guard Biz Martin picked up two quick fouls and viewed much of the half from the bench.
Just as quickly, Lakeland cooled off and missed 10 straight shots while going scoreless for more than six minutes. The Lakers finished the half strong, however, and with another three from Riehl and a basket by Pilar Canedo off a dish from Hartsough, they led 27-10 at the break in spite of their long dry spell.
Maddie Hickman led the Barons with 14 points, scoring three of their five baskets in the first half and assisting on another.
After halftime, DeKalb made it a game by scoring three points at a time. Delaney Cox and Lillie Cone hit threes, and Cox and Martin both had three-point plays to make it 27-22 just more than three minutes into the third quarter.
DeKalb trailed by seven when the Lakers were strong at the end of the quarter again. Hartsough scored on a drive and took a feed from Alivia Rasler for another hoop and a 35-24 advantage.
The Barons got no closer within eight in the last stanza, the last time at 41-33 on a basket by Hickman with about five minutes left.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 34-26 behind 10 points from Natalie Fordyce and nine from Baylee Doster. Chloe Hochstetler led the Lakers with nine and Brianna Poe added six.
