FREMONT — One of the solid pieces of the foundation for Fremont’s wrestling program over the past couple of years will continue to hit the mat as senior heavyweight Terran Wills committed to NCAA Division III Mount Union, Ohio, on Wednesday morning.
Wills chose the Purple Raiders over Wabash. He will study computer science at the Alliance, Ohio, school.
“I fell in love with the campus. I made friends with some of the wrestlers,” Wills said. “It made it easy to join them.
“The program is solid. They have a new coaching staff. They just had a national champion. I see myself fitting in pretty well over there.”
The Purple Raiders finished sixth in the NCAA Division III Central Regional held at Adrian College in Michigan in late February during Ryan Riggs’ first season as head coach. Three wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championships, including Jordin James, who won the national title at 141 pounds. James is the school’s first two-time national wrestling champion, also winning the title at 133 in 2019.
Wills was 68-36 in three seasons for the Eagles. He matured into a very formidable wrestler over the course of his career, from 19-21 while being pretty raw as a sophomore, to 21-8 as a junior, to 28-7 as a senior.
Wills got hurt in the 285-pound championship match in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament against Angola’s Brandon Villafuerte this past season and did not fully recover from it. He finished his prep career with a fifth-place finish in the West Noble Sectional.
Wills was a regional qualifier in his junior season. He placed third in the sectional and third in the NECC Tournament.
Wills was honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State team by the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association after his senior season ended. He knows he has to grow for college wrestling.
“I need more intensity, and get over being scared to do stuff,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.