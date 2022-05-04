Fremont High School senior Terran Wills, front row center, committed to wrestling at the University of Mount Union, Ohio, on Wednesday. Sitting with Terran are, from left, his sister Aubrey Wills, his father Eric Wills, his mother Erica Wills and his sister Mallory Wills. Standing behind the Wills family are FHS athletic director Roger Probst and FHS wrestling coach Travis Smoker.