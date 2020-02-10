I’ve seen more than a few things in my life I never thought could happen or actually happen.
Perhaps the removal of the Berlin Wall in the late 1980s is more philosophically stunning.
Sports’ Berlin Wall moment came Saturday.
It’s been 20 years since the General left Indiana University. Defiant and proud Bob Knight was adamant. The man didn’t suffer fools gladly. He wasn’t about to start.
Before he left he spoke at a rally near campus to double-down on his stubbornness. Of course, to Knight’s style, it came with symbolic finger flipping at anyone who was against him.
He even offered the proverbial opportunity to kiss his you know what — in that articulated rebel spirit.
Something changed Saturday when Robert Montgomery Knight was escorted to the court at Assembly Hall — at least I naively hope it did.
The hardened heart was softened — seemingly.
Maybe it was the scores of former players loving him enough to warm him to the idea.
Maybe it was the urgency of Knight grasping the urgency of his own mortality.
Maybe he came to grips with the errors of his ways. I mean, all of us have those moments of regrets,
As I watched the highlights — frankly I had lost interest in the Knight soap opera long ago — I was pulled in. This wasn’t so much about Knight returning.
This was about a man who was hell bent on doing it his way and he wasn’t looking back for a second. He wasn’t going to give quarter to the thought of compromise.
Then he emerged. Misty-eyed, maybe contrite. I hope so. I don’t know.
But, I do know this.
When he returned we wanted to believe. We want to believe in the notion of grace, that IU offered him a chance to save face. A way to give honor to what he did, to maximize his contributions, while not needing to hammer him for a list of missteps. To put it very nicely, a list that obviously snowballed to an avalanche that couldn’t be ignored.
Life has a way of humbling a heart.
Did he have a change of heart? Who took the first step? Who humbled themselves first?
We probably won’t know those stories.
Yet, Saturday did teach us. That is, if we want to look at it that way, the power of forgiveness. The beauty of not needing to be right. Or maybe just forgetting the quarrel and returning to what matters.
The relationships, the legacy and the lessons.
Even the hardest men have to some day.
What Knight, the master strategist and teacher, did this past week was maybe his crowning achievement.
He taught us what it means to be humble, to admit you are wrong and make it right.
...but I could be wrong.
